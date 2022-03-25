Opening Soon / Yaletown

Hundy Ready to Serve Up Burgers At New Location in Yaletown

Portrait

Annalena and Their There co-owners, Jeff Parr and Mike Robbins, re-open popular burger joint, Hundy, at 1144 Homer Street in Yaletown this week.

When I took a tour of the newer, smaller, white-tiled and undeniably minimalist space this week, I couldn’t help but compare the first iteration of Hundy to this 2022 version… I was happy to see that the custom-designed-and-built menu board hanging above the counter listed the same delicious burgers familiar to disciples of the West 4th location (classic, cheese, bacon, chicken, and veggie). Also carried over: fries, poutine, a killer cabbage salad with spicy peanuts and a tight selection of not-your-average canned drinks (thank Lucky’s Bodega for this), as well as wine and Hundy beer (both ale and lager).

The room – intentionally spartan – draws warmth from milk-glass globe lighting, wooden beams and brick walls. As if to be sure that everything was as it should be, I found myself searching the space for signs of co-owner Mike Robbins’ emblematic design details that have become synonymous with Annalena and Their There.

Signature Hundy logo? Affixed in neon to the wall directly inside the front door.  Lego heart? Check. Bear statues? Perched on the counter. Sneaker sculpture and basketball references? All present.

On the surface, the Yaletown incarnation of Hundy is much the same as its Kitsilano predecessor. Under the surface, however, lies another story.

As familiar as the room and the menu felt, I had a sense that I was missing something. Although the space was close to being finished and the doors were already open to walk-in customers who were happily ordering burgers, I couldn’t help but notice a seemingly endless procession of trades-people emerging from a small doorway to the right of the counter.

This was when Mike Robbins revealed that, although Hundy is indeed the familiar burger restaurant I saw around me, it will also be a very elaborate front to a cocktail bar and speakeasy, still under construction. With that, Robbins led me through the side door and down a storage corridor into the cocktail bar beyond.


“Stock Room, a 50-seat Free House Collective (previously Donnelly Group) concept is beautiful. And, with a beverage program designed by Trevor Kallies and designer Ricky Alvarez’s magic touch on the interiors, I’m sure it will be a popular destination…but what’s the connection between the Stock Room and Hundy?

The answer: Not only will Hundy be selling burgers from the new Homer Street storefront, but under the watchful eye of talented Chef Erin Searle (who has been working with Robbins and Parr at both Annalena and Their There for the past 5 years), Hundy’s menu will also be on offer (with table service) at The Stock Room.

Hundy and The Stock Room aim to officially open on Thursday, March 31st, but Hundy is currently in the soft open phase (which means you can slip in to score a burger starting today). Have a look inside:

  • IMG_1749
  • IMG_1754
  • IMG_1759
  • IMG_1761
  • IMG_1770
  • IMG_1773 2
Hundy (Yaletown)
Neighbourhood: Yaletown
1144 Homer St. | 604-800-5884 | WEBSITE
Hundy Ready to Serve Up Burgers At New Location in Yaletown

There are 0 comments

Yaletown

8 Places
The Dishes / Yaletown

Chanthy Yen Does ‘The Dishes’

With a demanding schedule involving a weekly commute between Vancouver and Ottawa (and back again), what does Chef Yen look forward to eating in Vancouver? We recently caught up with him to find out...

You Need To Try This / Yaletown

You Need to Try a ‘Christmas in Manhattan’ While You Still Can

Don't worry, you only have to travel to Yaletown in order to taste this Manhattan-inspired cocktail.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

New Vegetarian Restaurant ‘Nightshade’ Coming Soon to Yaletown

Helmed by Chef Chanthy Yen, this new vegetarian restaurant is anticipated to open its doors on Mainland St. in early December.

Restaurant Graveyard / Yaletown

The Slick, Pacific Rim-Inspired Restaurant Was a Yaletown Fixture for Five Years

Goldfish Pacific Kitchen was a professionally-run, West Coast meets Asian restaurant owned by the legendary Bud Kanke.

Diner / Yaletown

Yaletown Scores Japanese Grocery ‘Aburi To-Go’

Previously Minami restaurant's private dining room, the corner store-sized space has been transformed into a welcoming grocery.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Take a Look Inside the New Field & Social, Opening Today in Yaletown

I snuck a peek yesterday afternoon and found the new 15-seat, salad-focused eatery looking primed for its first customers.

Popular

Opening Soon / North Vancouver

A Look Inside Windfall Cider, Set to Officially Open Doors in North Vancouver This Weekend

The New Breed / Main Street

The New School: Talking Burnout, Balance, Sourcing and Spoons, With Chef Devon Latte of The Acorn

Rhys sat down with “Dev” a few weeks ago to talk about his dedication and embrace for change in both the profession and on the plate.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

On Distorting Realities and Exploring the Nature Within With Local Painter, Lukas Mouka

We recently chatted with the Campbell River based painter, ahead of his solo show at the Xchanges Gallery in Victoria, opening on Friday, April 1st.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Beautiful but Haunted Vancouver Restaurant That Never Lived Up to Its Potential

Century was a 'Modern Latin Cowboy' themed restaurant located in the old Lola’s/Ballantyne’s address at 432 Richards Street.

Opening Soon

See more from Opening Soon
Opening Soon / North Vancouver

A Look Inside Windfall Cider, Set to Officially Open Doors in North Vancouver This Weekend

Opening Soon / East Vancouver

A First Look Inside “Wild Thing”, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

On my visit to tour the space, the room was still very much under construction, but even with the windows papered up, light from the skylights above provided more than enough light to see the shape of things to come.

Opening Soon / North Vancouver

North Van’s Much Anticipated Shaketown Brewery Nears Opening Day

We recently took a tour around Shaketown Brewing (288 Esplanade) and chatted with the team about their brand, their beer and their plans for the brewery.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Opening Soon: Hānai Moves Into The Old Ugly Dumpling Space on Commercial Drive

New restaurant concept, Hānai, is moving into the old Ugly Dumpling location at 1590 Commercial Drive. As the Hānai crew rally together to transform the space, we take a behind-the-scenes look inside…