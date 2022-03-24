The Chickadee Room Introduces New Daily Happy Hour Cocktail Specials, April Charity Partner

The Goods from The Chickadee Room in Juke

Vancouver, BC | The Chickadee Room in Juke in downtown Chinatown has just introduced a new Happy Hour program, from 4 – 6 p.m. seven days a week. Cocktails and fried chicken lovers can now come together and enjoy two free pieces of Juke’s signature southern-fried gluten-free chicken with the purchase of a Happy Hour cocktail.

Happy Hour Cocktails: Americano Cocktail (2oz)

Campari, Sweet Vermouth, Soda Water

$9 Sherry & Tonic (2oz)

Choice of Sherry: Alvear Fino(Dry) or Amontillado(Medium Dry) with a Fever-Tree Indian Tonic.

$9 Moscow Mule (2oz)

Finlandia Vodka, Lime, Sugar, Ginger Beer, Bitters

$10 Daiquiri (2oz)

Flor de Cana 4yr Rum, Lime, Sugar

$10

The Chickadee room is known for their 80’s inspired dining room and well crafted unique cocktail menu designed by Bar Manager Sabrine Dhaliwal. Make sure to check out their ‘Cocktails for a Cause’ program where, each month, three feature cocktails will be available with $1 from each one sold being donated to a different charity. For the month of April, The Chickadee Room will be supporting the people of Ukraine, with proceeds going towards the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).