Gooseneck Hospitality Wants Your Help Selecting New ‘Reservation by Donation’ Charities

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver! Thank you for joining us in making a positive impact on our local communities by participating in the ‘Reservation by Donation’ program. Its continued success warms our hearts and we’ve received heaps of positive feedback from the charities, initiatives, and organizations involved.

For anyone unfamiliar with the program, all of our Gooseneck restaurants (Bufala, Bells and Whistles, Lucky Taco) accept reservations exclusively by donation through OpenTable. To secure a reservation, we ask for a modest sum of $5 per person, with 100% of donations going to the two initiatives being featured at the time of booking. We select two organizations per restaurant, and their donation period lasts for six months at a time!

We could use your help in selecting the next two organizations being featured at each restaurant! We’re planning to refresh the beneficiaries for all of our restaurants at the start of June and would love your input on who should be selected. Is there a local initiative close to your heart that makes a positive impact on your community? If so, please get in touch to let us know by making a comment here, tag or DM us on social,  or send us an email (jonathan [@] gooseneck.ca) and we’ll check them out!

We try to focus on smaller, hyper-local organizations making a difference in the Metro Vancouver area, but are open to larger organizations if their impact is felt locally. Some of the initiatives we’ve previously worked with include:

Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre
The Hogan’s Alley Society
Red Fox Healthy Living Society
HUA Foundation
Not 9 to 5
Fresh to Families Fund
The Indian Residential Schools Survivors Society
The North Shore Disability Resource Centre
Avalon Recovery Society
Vancouver Aboriginal Friendship Society

We look forward to hearing your suggestions and appreciate your help in this program!

