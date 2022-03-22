Registration for Museum of Vancouver’s April Workshops Now Open

The Goods from the Museum of Vancouver

Vancouver, BC | The Museum of Vancouver is excited to announce two new workshops for this upcoming April, now open for registration.



How to Dye with Fungi and Lichens

Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022

Time: 10:00am to 3:00pm

Admission: $155 General Admission, $145 MOV Members, $125 Indigenous peoples*

Welcome to the world of traditional natural dyeing! This hands-on workshop will be taught by a traditional Musqueam Coast Salish artist as well as an ecologist as they cover the many facets of our natural world through fibre. They will cover how to identify, process and dye with a wide range of different mushrooms and lichens from our forests. Your dye colour pallet will grow exponentially as we explore and celebrate the rich networks under our feet.

Tickets and more details here.

Mother’s Day Cedar Bracelet Weaving

Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Time: 10 AM – 12 PM or 1PM – 3 PM

Location: Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut Street, V6J 3J9

Tickets: $75 for non-members, $65 for MOV members, $50 Indigenous Peoples*

Join Rita Kompst of the Musqueam Nation for a Mother’s Day-themed workshop on traditional Coast Salish cedar weaving. Participants will learn about the cultural and traditional techniques of Coast Salish cedar weaving. Using the cedar bark that was harvested and prepared by Rita herself, participants will weave their very own cedar bracelets and roses.

We are offering the option of a morning or an afternoon workshop. When registering, please select your preferred time slot.

Tickets and more details here.

*Please call 604-736-4431 during MOV business hours to obtain a discount code if you are an MOV Member or Indigenous. A service fee and GST are also applied to ticket sales. Please note that this price point is based on covering the artist’s fee and materials.