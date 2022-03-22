Downlow Burgers Launches New Spring Menu at The American

Community News / Main Street

Vancouver, BC | The new season calls for a menu refresh and Downlow Burgers at The American (926 Main Street) has just updated its list of mouthwatering burgers, sandos, and cravable snacks and sides. Most notably, the burger hit list features cheeseburgers with a single, double, or triple patty option for appetites big or small. Downlow Burgers has also paired up with Impossible Foods for a Vegan Chzburger flavour.

“We’re kicking off spring with a refreshed menu, featuring the same great tasting burgers, but focusing on cheeseburger flavours, snackable and shareable sides, and a few plant-based items,” says Doug Stephen, co-owner of DL Chicken Shack, Downlow Burgers, Vennie’s Sub Shop, and The Drive Canteen. “In the past two years and a half, we’ve seen what people love to crush, and our cheeseburgers are definitely the most popular!”

“We also wanted to make sure the menu allowed us to make the best burgs possible as fast as possible, regardless of how big each party is, now that restrictions have lifted and The American can be at full capacity with group reservations.”

Guests will find all-beef patty favourites such as The Americana (special sauce, lettuce, cheddar cheese, onions, and pickles), The Fat Boy (cheddar cheese, Coney Island-style chili, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, house pickles, onions), The French Onion (Gruyere cheese, caramelized onions, French onion sauce), and The Oklahoma (cheddar cheese, onion seared patties, special sauce and pickles).

The menu wouldn’t be complete without some fried chicken sandos, and there are two exclusive ones to choose from – The Buffalo Hot Sando (Buffalo hot sauce, ranch, shredduce, dill pickles) and the ‘Always Sunday’ Sando (special mayo, dill pickles).

Plant-based options are all cooked on a separate flat top and deep fryer, and include a Vegan Chzburger (Impossible Burger Patties, housemade vegan mac sauce, lettuce, onion, pickles, Chao vegan cheese), Vegan Fried Chicken, and Crispy Cauliflower (spicy Korean Vegenaise, scallions).

“It was important to us to have an inclusive menu for a variety of people, especially since The American is such a great community hot spot,” adds Stephen.

For sides and share plates, guests can continue ordering Downlow Burgers’ OG smoked onion rings, loaded fries, poutine, and Stadium Nachos.

Downlow Burgers is open Sunday to Thursday, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday to Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome and reservations are accepted. Daily specials are available seven days a week.

For more information and to view the full menu, please visit Downlow Burgers on Instagram or The American at www.theamerican.ca.

