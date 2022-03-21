Community News / Commercial Drive

Memphis Blues BBQ Launches New Spring Drinks Menu

The Goods from Memphis Blues BBQ

Vancouver, BC | With the arrival of Spring, the Memphis Blues team is excited to present our exquisite new drink menu, launching on Monday, March 21st. Behind the bar, our team has been working tirelessly to produce beverages that capture the bright and sunny flavours of Vancouver’s warm months.

Starting now, the following drinks are available at Memphis Blues on Commercial Drive. Which one are you going to try first?

Peach Daquiri: Smooth, sweet, and delicious. Perfect for long evenings on the patio.

Memphis Rose: As beautiful as it is potent. Who knew rose and empress gin were meant to be?

Tennessee Smash: Bourbon, brandy, mint, and lemon… oh my!

The Kokomo: If Commercial Drive had a beach, guaranteed we would be lounging there with one of these.

Gin & Campari Sour: This sultry beverage is for those who like their liquor with a side of bitterness.

Memphis Blues BBQ
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1342 Commercial Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3X6 | 604-215-2599 | WEBSITE
