Just in Time for Spring Marché Mon Pitou Launches Easter Dinner, New Seasonal Pastries

The Goods from Marché Mon Pitou

Vancouver, BC | Spring has officially sprung in Vancouver and Marché Mon Pitou is celebrating with the launch of our Easter weekend dinner and seasonal spring pastries. So, if you’re looking to take the stress out of the holiday cooking and baking this year, this may be the sign you were looking for.

On Easter Sunday, Mon Pitou will be offering a seasonal spring dinner that includes a full apple cider glazed pork hock, served alongside mashed potatoes, oven roasted carrots, creamy broccoli coleslaw, and pillowy garlic & herb buns with whipped butter. And what would dinner be without something sweet? So for dessert, a whole Lemon Coconut Easter Cake to share!

Available as both a dinner for four for $150 or a dinner for two for $120, this Easter Sunday special can accommodate groups of all sizes. Visit our Tock page to pre-order your dinner. The cutoff for orders is Tuesday, April 12th at 3pm.

If you’re just looking for dessert, Mon Pitou will also be offering festive favourites throughout the Eastern long weekend. To start, the whole Lemon Coconut Easter Cake is available for $40 and serves up to eight people. Made with lemony frosting, shredded coconut, and house-made lemon curd, don’t be surprised if your guests ask for another slice!

Lastly, it wouldn’t be Easter without hot crossed buns. Dating back to the 12th century, these lightly spiced rolls are the perfect treat to welcome the new season. Mon Pitou will be selling them by the half dozen for $16.

Both of these desserts are available for pre-order by visiting www.exploretock.com/marchemonpitou or by emailing info@marchemonpitou.ca. You can also visit our website www.marchemonpitou.ca for more information.