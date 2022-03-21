Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Cocktail Bartender Sought for Main Street’s ‘Tocador’

Vancouver, BC | Tocador on Main Street is looking to grow our team as we gear up for a busy spring and summer, and prepare for patio season! We are on the hunt for a full time cocktail bartender.

If you are interested in joining our friendly family, then please send your resume and cover letter to hola@tocador.ca. Compensation will will be discussed during interviews.

Requirements:
-A minimum of two years experience in cocktail bartending
-The right candidate must have availability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays
-Strong work ethic, positive attitude, and desire to learn and grow
-Attention to detail
-Strong verbal and written English communication skills

Application deadline: March 27th, 2022

We are an equal opportunity employer and consider all qualified applicants equally without regard to race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran status, or disability status.

Tocador
Neighbourhood: Main Street
2610 Main St. | 604-620-2433 | WEBSITE
