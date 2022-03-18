Multiple Opportunities to Join Tofino’s ‘Wolf in the Fog’ Family Now Available

The Goods from Wolf in the Fog

Tofino, BC | Join the Wolf family. We are currently seeking talented and motivated line cooks, a pastry chef, and pastry cooks with three or more years of cooking experience. We are also hiring dishwashers, no experience required.

We offer a signing bonus, relocation allowance, affordable staff housing, competitive wages, medical and dental benefits, and an awesome work environment. Plus you get the added bonus of living in one of the most beautiful places in the world: Tofino. Beaches, foraging and fishing are all at your fingertips!

Please send your resumes to info [at] wolfinthefog.com

About Wolf in the Fog | Named Air Canada’s enRoute’s Best New Restaurant in Canada 2014, Wolf in the Fog captures the true spirit of Tofino. Chef Nick Nutting’s seasonal menu features seafood and fish in abundance from Tofino suppliers, meat and grain from Vancouver Island farmers, and wild greens and mushrooms foraged from the plentiful forests and seashores of Tofino. A focus on family-style gatherings, communal dining and share plates, encourages guests to engage with their food. Bringing a wealth of international technique and talent, the team holds a candid passion for the natural environment of Tofino and the produce sourced there – from foraging for chanterelles or cooking whole salmon for friends; Tofino is where they have chosen to be.