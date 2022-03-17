Back to: Tracy Steele Does ‘The Dishes’
Pastry chef and owner of The Bench Bakehouse imagines her ideal day of eating and drinking around Vancouver, when she's not busy working long and early morning hours at the bakery...
The Dishes / Commercial Drive

The Dishes asks Vancouverites to walk us through a map of their ideal day and night on the town. We’re talking breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night cocktails. Tax and tip included.

For this edition, Tracy Steele, pastry chef and owner of The Bench Bakehouse, imagines her ideal day of eating and drinking around Vancouver, when she’s not busy working long and early morning hours at the bakery…

Good morning! What’s for breakfast/brunch?

I could wake up to coffee and a warm croissant every day of the week. Obviously, it would be a croissant from The Bench, either fresh out of the oven at the bakery or the frozen bake at home croissants. If I had more time, though, mornings would include a long run and then brunch at Café Medina. The warm and comforting Fricasse or Tagine are perfect for me, along with a lavender latte. That would make my day.

Café Medina
Downtown
780 Richards St.
MAP

Where should we meet for coffee/tea?

I would pick up a coffee at Pallet and take it out for a walk with friends.

Pallet Coffee Roasters
Hastings Sunrise
323 Semlin Dr.
MAP

Now we’re hungry again. What’s for lunch?

Some tacos and a bowl of molten cheese at La Mezcalaria.

La Mezcaleria
Commercial Drive
1622 Commercial Drive
MAP

Who has you figured out at Happy Hour?

I am happy biking around and stopping into different breweries. Container Brewing and Brassneck are my two favourites, with really comfortable tasting rooms and patios. If I have a bit more time, I’ll get a group together and bike out to Port Moody for a beer at Yellow Dog or Parkside. Biking back is a good way to sober up.

Container Brewing
Strathcona
1216 Franklin Ave.
MAP
Brassneck Brewery
Main Street
2148 Main St.
MAP
Yellow Dog Brewing Co.
Port Moody
2817 Murray St.
MAP
The Parkside Brewery
Port Moody
2731 Murray St.
MAP

What’s for dinner?

Italian is always my go-to. I dream of the lamb shank and braised white beans at Savio Volpe. I was excited for the Autostrada to open at Vancouver House, which is in my neighbourhood. Oca Pastificio is also one of the best.

Osteria Savio Volpe
Fraserhood
615 Kingsway
MAP
Autostrada (Vancouver House)
False Creek
1481 Continental St.
MAP
Oca Pastificio
Commercial Drive
1260 Commercial Dr.
MAP

What’s for dessert?

Spending every day around pastries and baked goods makes it hard to go out for dessert anywhere. The exception is for ice cream – there is always room for Earnest Ice Cream. Sour Cherry and Goat Cheese or Chocolate are two of my favourites.

Earnest Ice Cream
Fraserhood
3992 Fraser St.
MAP

Where are you taking us for late night cocktails?

These days, I am often waking up when people are enjoying late night cocktails. If I could keep myself awake past 9pm, I would go to The Keefer for some cocktails.

Keefer Bar
Chinatown
135 Keefer St
MAP

