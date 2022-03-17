Tracy Steele Does ‘The Dishes’

The Dishes asks Vancouverites to walk us through a map of their ideal day and night on the town. We’re talking breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night cocktails. Tax and tip included.

For this edition, Tracy Steele, pastry chef and owner of The Bench Bakehouse, imagines her ideal day of eating and drinking around Vancouver, when she’s not busy working long and early morning hours at the bakery…

Good morning! What’s for breakfast/brunch?

I could wake up to coffee and a warm croissant every day of the week. Obviously, it would be a croissant from The Bench, either fresh out of the oven at the bakery or the frozen bake at home croissants. If I had more time, though, mornings would include a long run and then brunch at Café Medina. The warm and comforting Fricasse or Tagine are perfect for me, along with a lavender latte. That would make my day.

Café Medina Downtown 780 Richards St. MAP

Where should we meet for coffee/tea?

I would pick up a coffee at Pallet and take it out for a walk with friends.

Pallet Coffee Roasters Hastings Sunrise 323 Semlin Dr. MAP

Some tacos and a bowl of molten cheese at La Mezcalaria.

La Mezcaleria Commercial Drive 1622 Commercial Drive MAP

I am happy biking around and stopping into different breweries. Container Brewing and Brassneck are my two favourites, with really comfortable tasting rooms and patios. If I have a bit more time, I’ll get a group together and bike out to Port Moody for a beer at Yellow Dog or Parkside. Biking back is a good way to sober up.

Container Brewing Strathcona 1216 Franklin Ave. MAP

Brassneck Brewery Main Street 2148 Main St. MAP

Yellow Dog Brewing Co. Port Moody 2817 Murray St. MAP

The Parkside Brewery Port Moody 2731 Murray St. MAP

Italian is always my go-to. I dream of the lamb shank and braised white beans at Savio Volpe. I was excited for the Autostrada to open at Vancouver House, which is in my neighbourhood. Oca Pastificio is also one of the best.

Osteria Savio Volpe Fraserhood 615 Kingsway MAP

Autostrada (Vancouver House) False Creek 1481 Continental St. MAP

Oca Pastificio Commercial Drive 1260 Commercial Dr. MAP

What’s for dessert?

Spending every day around pastries and baked goods makes it hard to go out for dessert anywhere. The exception is for ice cream – there is always room for Earnest Ice Cream. Sour Cherry and Goat Cheese or Chocolate are two of my favourites.

Earnest Ice Cream Fraserhood 3992 Fraser St. MAP

These days, I am often waking up when people are enjoying late night cocktails. If I could keep myself awake past 9pm, I would go to The Keefer for some cocktails.