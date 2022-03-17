From Hard-Hitting to Innovating: Rags Narine Names His ‘Definitive Records’

Definitive Records asks interesting Vancouverites to scour their sonic-led memories to pull out the three albums anchoring their musical tastes.

Today we drop in on Rags Narine at his Strathcona shop, Rise Up Marketplace, to talk about records. In addition to being the co-owner of the neighbourhood spot (with recent Definitive Records interviewee, Roger Collins), Narine is also a DJ and, as naturally follows, an avid music lover…

Public Enemy | It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back

I have always been a massive fan of Hip Hop, and when this album dropped, it changed the game for me. Rap has always been about stories, and this was a new, historical, gut punch. It opened my eyes to what is possible for an album!

Stevie Wonder | Songs in the Key of Life

Every song on here is amazing, and Stevie has always been an innovator – since his childhood. I can only pick one Stevie album, then this is it.

De La Soul | De La Soul is Dead