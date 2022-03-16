Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Tocador Looking to Staff Up Ahead of Busy Patio Season

Portrait

The Goods from Tocador

Vancouver, BC | Tocador on Main Street is looking to grow our team, as we gear up for a busy spring and summer and prepare for patio season! We are on the hunt for part time/full time servers and a host.

Compensation will depend on the position and will be discussed during interviews.

Requirements:
-Experience working in a similar environment
-Availability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays
-Strong work ethic, a positive attitude, and desire to learn and grow
-Attention to detail
-Strong verbal and written English communication skills

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time, Permanent

Please send a resume and cover letter to hola@tocador.ca. Application deadline is March 30th, 2022.

We are an equal opportunity employer and consider all qualified applicants equally without regard to race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran status, or disability status.

Tocador
Neighbourhood: Main Street
2610 Main St. | 604-620-2433 | WEBSITE
Tocador Looking to Staff Up Ahead of Busy Patio Season
Chanthy Yen Does ‘The Dishes’

There are 0 comments

Main Street

From The Collection / Main Street

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Valuable Reminder of the Human Element Behind Every Artifact

Kim Luttich, curator and designer of Main Street's Hero's Welcome shares one in a collection of donated pins and the handwritten personal message that accompanied it.

19 Places
The Dishes / Main Street

Amelie and Vincent Nguyen Do ‘The Dishes’

This edition is extra filling, as the siblings and Anh and Chi business partners both weigh in on their favourite local spots...

8 Places
Picking Grapes / Main Street

Picking Grapes with Simon Fallick

The co-owner of The American and Hero's Welcome is also part of the team behind the Open Ferment wine pop-up series (and soon-to-be wine fair) - making him a natural choice to field our BC wine-related questions.

Track and Food / Main Street

TRACK & FOOD // Simon Fallick and Patryk Drozd On Opening a New Bar And Maintaining a Legacy

Fallick and Drozd have already experienced the ups and downs of opening and then running a bar together (they co-own The American), so listening to their stories about how and why they took over the once extremely popular Taurus Veterans Club on Main Street left me elated.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Opening Soon: ‘Bar Susu’ Popping Up Inside the Old ‘The Whip’ Space, Slated to Open Later This Month

The space at 209 East 6th Ave is already getting a new identity (albeit a temporary one) as a dinner and late night pop-up bar concept from the Published on Main crew.

7 Places
Heads Up / Main Street

Sip, Shop and Stroll Main Street During the First Ever ‘Pleasant Pairings’ Event

Set the tone for the month of December by meandering up Main Street on December 1st, when seven neighbourhood shops will be paired with as many Naramata-based wine and liquor producers.

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Soaring Gas Prices, Neo-Authoritarianism, and the Return of Cruise Ship Tourism

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr ponders gas prices, war, the "for-profit affordable housing" oxymoron and underwater condos.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

10 Places
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 585

An agenda of the cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver from March 10th to 17th, 2022.

Opening Soon / East Vancouver

A First Look Inside “Wild Thing”, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

On my visit to tour the space, the room was still very much under construction, but even with the windows papered up, light from the skylights above provided more than enough light to see the shape of things to come.

Track and Food

Three Local Entrepreneurs Discuss All Things Non-Alcoholic

In this episode, Nick Devine, Lane Matkovich and Kurtis Kolt give their unique sober insights about the new beverage trend currently taking off in Vancouver.

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

Server and Bartender Positions Now Open at PiDGiN in Gastown

Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

Harken Coffee Seeking Experienced Front of House Manager

Opportunity Knocks / West Vancouver

West Vancouver’s Upcoming ‘Isetta’ Café and Bistro Now Hiring Baristas, Cooks and Pastry Chefs

Opportunity Knocks / Mt. Pleasant

Mount Pleasant’s Kin Kao Song Seeking FOH Staff