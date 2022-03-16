Tocador Looking to Staff Up Ahead of Busy Patio Season

The Goods from Tocador

Vancouver, BC | Tocador on Main Street is looking to grow our team, as we gear up for a busy spring and summer and prepare for patio season! We are on the hunt for part time/full time servers and a host.

Compensation will depend on the position and will be discussed during interviews.

Requirements:

-Experience working in a similar environment

-Availability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays

-Strong work ethic, a positive attitude, and desire to learn and grow

-Attention to detail

-Strong verbal and written English communication skills

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time, Permanent

Please send a resume and cover letter to hola@tocador.ca. Application deadline is March 30th, 2022.

We are an equal opportunity employer and consider all qualified applicants equally without regard to race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran status, or disability status.