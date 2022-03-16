Community News / Burnaby

Mon Paris Pâtisserie Donating 50% of Macaron Day Sales to Help Feed Ukrainian Families

Portrait

The Goods from Mon Paris Pâtisserie

Vancouver, BC | Macaron Day is back, and along with it — for a limited time only — Mon Paris’ Sakura Strawberry Macaron!

On Sunday, March 20, Mon Paris Pâtisserie (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby) will once again be participating in this meaningful annual charitable event by donating 50% of macaron sales to World Central Kitchen to help their humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

With both Ukraine and Russian heritage, the current crisis in Ukraine is deeply personal for Elena Krasnova, owner and pastry chef of Mon Paris Pâtisserie. As she can’t be there in person to help, she wants to give back by supporting a charity that is working on the front lines to feed people warm and nutritious meals.

World Central Kitchen has already served over one million fresh meals to families across Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Hungary. Founded by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen works with established restaurants on the ground and they source and hire staff locally.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie is open from 9am to 5pm on Macaron Day: Sunday, March 20.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie
Neighbourhood: Burnaby
4396 Beresford St. | 604-564-5665 | WEBSITE
Mon Paris Pâtisserie Donating 50% of Macaron Day Sales to Help Feed Ukrainian Families
Score Brownie Points This Valentine’s Day with Treats from Mon Paris Pâtisserie

There are 0 comments

Burnaby

Heads Up / Burnaby

Mark Your Calendar: Tickets for ‘Fruit Beer Fest 2022’ Go On Sale Friday, March 25th

Miss the buzz of a big, beer-fuelled festival? Then block Saturday, August 13th off of your calendar (and Sunday the 14th, just in case a day of post-fest recovery is needed).

From The Collection / Burnaby

FROM THE COLLECTION // Gleaning Hope from One Artist’s Depiction of an Everyday Activity

Mandy Choie, Collections Assistant at the Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre, shares her interpretation of an illustrated relic of Vancouver's past.

7 Places
The Dishes / Burnaby

Jenice Yu Does ‘The Dishes’

The co-founder of local seafood company F.I.S.H walks us through an ideal day of drinking and dining in Vancouver.

Heads Up / Burnaby

Local Art Sale to Support Indian Residential School Survivors On Now Until July 4th

Starting today, 14 local artists are coming together to put on the virtual show of paintings, ceramics and more.

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / Burnaby

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // Something New Is Boldly Brewing in South Burnaby

On sunny days, Studio’s close proximity to the Royal Oak skytrain and Deer Lake Park attracts the city's park-drinking ilk.

From The Collection / Burnaby

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Memento of Grouse Mountain From a Bygone Era

David Kloepfer, Library Assistant at SFU Library Special Collections and Rare Books, shares a postcard he recently discovered...

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Soaring Gas Prices, Neo-Authoritarianism, and the Return of Cruise Ship Tourism

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr ponders gas prices, war, the "for-profit affordable housing" oxymoron and underwater condos.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

10 Places
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 585

An agenda of the cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver from March 10th to 17th, 2022.

Opening Soon / East Vancouver

A First Look Inside “Wild Thing”, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

On my visit to tour the space, the room was still very much under construction, but even with the windows papered up, light from the skylights above provided more than enough light to see the shape of things to come.

Track and Food

Three Local Entrepreneurs Discuss All Things Non-Alcoholic

In this episode, Nick Devine, Lane Matkovich and Kurtis Kolt give their unique sober insights about the new beverage trend currently taking off in Vancouver.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / The Okanagan

Naramata Inn and Restaurant Now Ready to Welcome Guests for Their 2022 Season

Community News / Main Street

Anh and Chi’s Reservation-By-Donation Program to Help Support Ukrainian Refugees

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Hook Yourself Up with a Modus Coffee Subscription

Community News / West End

‘Chick-Un & Waffles’ Feature to Make Limited Time Appearance on the Beetbox Menu, March 25th