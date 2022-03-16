Mon Paris Pâtisserie Donating 50% of Macaron Day Sales to Help Feed Ukrainian Families

The Goods from Mon Paris Pâtisserie

Vancouver, BC | Macaron Day is back, and along with it — for a limited time only — Mon Paris’ Sakura Strawberry Macaron!

On Sunday, March 20, Mon Paris Pâtisserie (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby) will once again be participating in this meaningful annual charitable event by donating 50% of macaron sales to World Central Kitchen to help their humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

With both Ukraine and Russian heritage, the current crisis in Ukraine is deeply personal for Elena Krasnova, owner and pastry chef of Mon Paris Pâtisserie. As she can’t be there in person to help, she wants to give back by supporting a charity that is working on the front lines to feed people warm and nutritious meals.

World Central Kitchen has already served over one million fresh meals to families across Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Hungary. Founded by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen works with established restaurants on the ground and they source and hire staff locally.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie is open from 9am to 5pm on Macaron Day: Sunday, March 20.