Harken Coffee Seeking Experienced Front of House Manager

Vancouver, BC | We are looking for someone amazing to join our senior team. The Manager role will be solely responsible for our guest experience and service operations in the coffee shop. You will ensure high standards of beverage and food quality, oversee all operations pertaining to how our coffee shop operates, give excellence customer service and be a leader.

Experience with specialty coffee, in particular hand made coffee, is definitely an asset. Given our service model, we are also looking for someone with experience in restaurant and table service who understands all the little details needed for a high level experience for our customers. Leadership, a passion for customer service and attention to detail are also key qualities. This role will have a lot of autonomy and so self motivated people who are keen to grow within the coffee scene in Vancouver would do well in this role. We want someone who can be a leader in the local community, as well as the local coffee community.

Please send us your CV to connect@harkencoffee.com.