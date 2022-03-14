Three Local Entrepreneurs Discuss All Things Non-Alcoholic





Trends in the food industry happen all the time. We can usually spot them a mile away. Ten years ago, craft beer took Vancouver and British Columbia by storm, when the market saw an opening and took full advantage of what was needed and desired.

I believe we’re on the cusp of another big movement – this time, with the non-alcoholic sector. New entrants are emerging regularly and consumers have taken notice. They want quality and variety.

With that being said, I wanted to find out who’s doing what, and there’s no better way to do that than by speaking with two new upstarts in the field: Nick Devine, from Edna’s Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Company, and Lane Matkovich, co-founder (with his brother, Leigh Matkovich) of Nonny Beer. Both businesses have just gotten off the ground (Edna’s, literally the day of airing) and I only predict big things ahead for them both. In this episode I seek to learn about their process, their brands, and how they see this market evolving with them in it.

I also recently caught wind of The Flipside a new publication from wine pro/sommelier/journalist Kurtis Kolt, about his low-booze/no-booze journey to understanding the non-alcoholic sphere. With his background in reviewing wines and spirits, Kolt brings a curious bent to the conversation.

With all three of them on board, the resulting conversation is informative, at times funny and, in my opinion, definitely worth your time!