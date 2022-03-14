Mount Pleasant’s Kin Kao Song Seeking FOH Staff

The Goods from Kin Kao Song

Vancouver, BC | Kin Kao Song is the evolution of Kin Kao on the Drive. Located in the heart of Mt. Pleasant, Song opened back in November 2021, after four years in the making. At Song you can expect authentic Thai food with a flare, natural wines, original cocktails and craft beer.

We are a small and diverse group looking to add front of house staff to our team. With a great following, you can expect a busy room with consistent tips in a fun team atmosphere. If you are en experienced server, we want to hear from you!

Join us as we ramp up to the busiest season in years. To apply, send your CV and cover letter to info@kinkao.ca for consideration. We look forward to meeting you!