Opportunity Knocks / Mt. Pleasant

Mount Pleasant’s Kin Kao Song Seeking FOH Staff

Portrait

The Goods from Kin Kao Song

Vancouver, BC | Kin Kao Song is the evolution of Kin Kao on the Drive. Located in the heart of Mt. Pleasant, Song opened back in November 2021, after four years in the making. At Song you can expect authentic Thai food with a flare, natural wines, original cocktails and craft beer.

We are a small and diverse group looking to add front of house staff to our team. With a great following, you can expect a busy room with consistent tips in a fun team atmosphere. If you are en experienced server, we want to hear from you!

Join us as we ramp up to the busiest season in years. To apply, send your CV and cover letter to info@kinkao.ca for consideration. We look forward to meeting you!

Kin Kao Song
Neighbourhood: Mt. Pleasant
317 East Broadway | WEBSITE
Mount Pleasant’s Kin Kao Song Seeking FOH Staff
Akiyo Tani Does ‘The Dishes’

There are 0 comments

Mt. Pleasant

Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

Snag Your Tickets to Kin Kao Song’s ‘Truffles & Wine Dinner’ Now

If you're on the hunt for ways to indulge in the local truffle harvest (currently at its peak), it doesn't get much better than this one-night-only celebration.

Cool Things We Want / Mt. Pleasant

COOL THINGS WE WANT // To Get Sorted Out With These Japanese Food Sample Containers

These nifty stainless steel containers from renown manufacturing town, Tsubamesanjo, Niigata Prefecture, actually have us excited to get organized.

You Should Know / Mt. Pleasant

How to Familiarize Yourself with Mount Pleasant’s Rich and Little Known History, On Foot

Christine Hagemoen shares a sampling of the many stories haunting this Vancouver neighbourhood, included in her newly published walking guide.

Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

The Whip Restaurant and Bar Scheduled To Pull Its Final Pints on Friday, January 14, 2022

Cody and Clay Allmin have taken over The Whip...given the pedigree and track-record of this team, it's likely that this long-time Mount Pleasant establishment can expect good things.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Hero’s Welcome Set To Open Doors on Main Street This Week

The Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans Club (The Taurus Club) on the corner of Main and 23rd closed doors in 2019 after 71 years in operation. Hospitality industry duo Patryk Drozd (Boxcar) and Simon Fallick (The American) are ready to re-open the club as 'Hero's Welcome'.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Opening Soon: The Crew That Brought Vancouver ‘Published On Main’ Begin Work On A Second Restaurant

Opening Soon: The Crew That Brought Vancouver Critically Acclaimed 'Published On Main' Begin Work On A Second Mount Pleasant Restaurant.

Popular

10 Places
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 585

An agenda of the cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver from March 10th to 17th, 2022.

Heads Up / Strathcona

The Indian Pantry and Coho Coffee Announce New Collab: ‘Aikyam’: A Harmony Away from the Motherland

The second in a series of dinners, designed to introduce some of the lesser known regional flavours of India to the table, is happening on Monday, March 21st.

2 Places
Community News

DownLow Chicken Shack Launches New Flavour on St. Patrick’s Day

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

8 Places
The Dishes / Yaletown

Chanthy Yen Does ‘The Dishes’

With a demanding schedule involving a weekly commute between Vancouver and Ottawa (and back again), what does Chef Yen look forward to eating in Vancouver? We recently caught up with him to find out...

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Fraserhood

Front of House Staff Sought for Ubuntu Canteen

Opportunity Knocks / Fraserhood

Osteria Savio Volpe Looking to Add an Experienced Restaurant Maitre D’ to Their Restaurant Team

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Ucluelet’s ‘Pluvio Restaurant & Rooms’ is Seeking a Sous Chef

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Relais & Châteaux ‘Sonora Resort’ is Hiring Chefs, Servers, and a Sommelier