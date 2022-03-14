Hook Yourself Up with a Modus Coffee Subscription

The Goods from Coffee Roastery Modus

Vancouver, BC | A Modus coffee subscription means always having in-season coffee at your home or workplace. With a flexible personal account for every subscriber, you can cancel, pause, or upgrade/downgrade your sub anytime. Free shipping is available for Canadian and US subscribers, plus exclusive coffees, when available.

Currently featuring the last of 2021 crop Guatemalan coffees, start off with either a 1LB or 4.5LB subscription by signing up on our website.