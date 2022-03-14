Community News / West End

‘Chick-Un & Waffles’ Feature to Make Limited Time Appearance on the Beetbox Menu, March 25th

Portrait

The Goods from Beetbox

Vancouver, BC | In honour of International Waffle Day on Friday, March 25th, Beetbox is bringing back its custom plant-based spin on an old brunch favourite with its ‘Chick-Un & Waffles’ feature. The creation includes Beetbox’s popular fried Chick-Un along with vegan waffles with pickled jalapeños, hemp seed dressing and spiced maple syrup for $13.50, that day only.

Beetbox also has a delicious bottled cocktail on offer for the month of March! In collaboration with The Chickadee Room, ‘The Italian Stallion’ was created by Chickadee’s Bar Manager, Sabrine Dhaliwal, and is made up of Tuscan pear rooibos tea, Amaretto, Frangelico, citric acid and lemon zest. Pour over two glasses with ice and cheers to the arrival of spring!

Beetbox
Neighbourhood: West End
1074 Davie St. | 604-233-8269 | WEBSITE
‘Chick-Un & Waffles’ Feature to Make Limited Time Appearance on the Beetbox Menu, March 25th
Mapping Out Thanksgiving 2021, Around Vancouver

There are 0 comments

West End

You Need To Try This / West End

Carlino’s ‘New Lease’ Takes a Cue from an Old Italian Drinking Tradition

Carlino's Bar Manager Luigi Bosco had long wanted to combine a shot of rum and pear juice, and found his opportunity with this most recent cocktail menu.

Lexicon / West End

How a Climate Change Event Created a Local ‘Cause Célèbre’

"Is Barge Chilling Beach a good first date or nah?"

Restaurant Graveyard / West End

Remembering the West End’s Charming Ligurian Restaurant and Its Stunning Patio

The 110-seat restaurant and bar specialized in the regional cuisine of Liguria, with seafood dishes figuring highly.

Restaurant Graveyard / West End

Remembering the West End’s ‘South of the Border’ Shrine to Margaritas and Good Times

Located at the top of Davie Street's west slope, Lolita's served an industry crowd for a dozen years before closing in 2017.

Restaurant Graveyard / West End

Remembering Coal Harbour’s Short-Lived ‘High Priced Jewel Run by Amateurs’

Chef Liam Breem's promising, 74-seat, French and Mediterranean-inspired Verre lasted less than two years at 550 Denman St.

TBT / West End

Twelve Years Ago Today, Taking Truly Terrible Photos Inside Bin 941 Tapas Parlour

These images were taken in 2009, the popular restaurant's 11th year, arguably towards the very end of its long heyday.

Popular

10 Places
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 585

An agenda of the cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver from March 10th to 17th, 2022.

Heads Up / Strathcona

The Indian Pantry and Coho Coffee Announce New Collab: ‘Aikyam’: A Harmony Away from the Motherland

The second in a series of dinners, designed to introduce some of the lesser known regional flavours of India to the table, is happening on Monday, March 21st.

2 Places
Community News

DownLow Chicken Shack Launches New Flavour on St. Patrick’s Day

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

8 Places
The Dishes / Yaletown

Chanthy Yen Does ‘The Dishes’

With a demanding schedule involving a weekly commute between Vancouver and Ottawa (and back again), what does Chef Yen look forward to eating in Vancouver? We recently caught up with him to find out...

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Chinatown

Celebrate International Waffle Day with Juke’s Signature Chicken and Waffles

Community News / West Side

Check Out UBC Farm’s Upcoming March Workshops

Community News / Kitsilano

AnnaLena Celebrates Seven Years with Special March Menu

Community News / East Vancouver

Join Fresh Roots’ ‘The Taproot Network’ to Support Child Food Education and Schoolyard Farms