‘Chick-Un & Waffles’ Feature to Make Limited Time Appearance on the Beetbox Menu, March 25th

The Goods from Beetbox

Vancouver, BC | In honour of International Waffle Day on Friday, March 25th, Beetbox is bringing back its custom plant-based spin on an old brunch favourite with its ‘Chick-Un & Waffles’ feature. The creation includes Beetbox’s popular fried Chick-Un along with vegan waffles with pickled jalapeños, hemp seed dressing and spiced maple syrup for $13.50, that day only.

Beetbox also has a delicious bottled cocktail on offer for the month of March! In collaboration with The Chickadee Room, ‘The Italian Stallion’ was created by Chickadee’s Bar Manager, Sabrine Dhaliwal, and is made up of Tuscan pear rooibos tea, Amaretto, Frangelico, citric acid and lemon zest. Pour over two glasses with ice and cheers to the arrival of spring!