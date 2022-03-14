Check Out UBC Farm’s Upcoming March Workshops

The Goods from UBC Farm

Vancouver, BC | The Centre for Sustainable Food Systems is excited to announce that registration for the first half of the 2022 community workshop series is now open! The UBC Farm hosts a wide range of workshops covering diverse skills in gardening, cooking, fermenting, and foraging.

This year, we have added new workshops and brought back many favourites. All of our workshops are beginner friendly and open to everyone. Please also note that, until further notice, all of our workshops will be conducted online. Here’s what’s coming up during the month of March:

How to Make Chai – Indian Spiced Tea: March 17th, 6:00-7:30pm

Learn how to make authentic Indian chai, with regional variations, in the comfort of your own kitchen from Ayurvedic health coach Muneera Wallace. Understand the history of this drink and the medicinal properties of chai spices. Leave with a recipe sheet and the skills to concoct the perfect chai for your unique mind-body according to the principles of Ayurveda. Register here.

How to Make Fermented Kimchi: March 31st, 6:00-7:30pm

Join holistic nutritionist and chef Andrea Potter for this cook-along workshop to explore principles of vegetable fermentation through kimchi- a beloved pickled cabbage, originating from Korea. Kimchi is a great intro to fermentation project, or an expansion of projects that you already have bubbling away on your countertop. Register here.