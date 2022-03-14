Community News / West Side

Check Out UBC Farm’s Upcoming March Workshops

Portrait

The Goods from UBC Farm

Vancouver, BC | The Centre for Sustainable Food Systems is excited to announce that registration for the first half of the 2022 community workshop series is now open! The UBC Farm hosts a wide range of workshops covering diverse skills in gardening, cooking, fermenting, and foraging.

This year, we have added new workshops and brought back many favourites. All of our workshops are beginner friendly and open to everyone. Please also note that, until further notice, all of our workshops will be conducted online. Here’s what’s coming up during the month of March:

How to Make Chai – Indian Spiced Tea: March 17th, 6:00-7:30pm

Learn how to make authentic Indian chai, with regional variations, in the comfort of your own kitchen from Ayurvedic health coach Muneera Wallace. Understand the history of this drink and the medicinal properties of chai spices. Leave with a recipe sheet and the skills to concoct the perfect chai for your unique mind-body according to the principles of Ayurveda. Register here.

How to Make Fermented Kimchi: March 31st, 6:00-7:30pm

Join holistic nutritionist and chef Andrea Potter for this cook-along workshop to explore principles of vegetable fermentation through kimchi- a beloved pickled cabbage, originating from Korea. Kimchi is a great intro to fermentation project, or an expansion of projects that you already have bubbling away on your countertop. Register here.

There are 0 comments

West Side

Heads Up / Kitsilano

Chef Bardia Ilbeiggi Shares His Memories of Nowruz

From March 20th (the Persian new year) to April 3rd, Delara will be serving a special seasonal menu featuring dishes typically eaten in Iran over the holidays, and reminiscent of the chef and owner's own past experiences.

Heads Up / Kitsilano

Tickets Added for ‘Will Travel for Food, Flight 3: Japan – India’

This edition is all about the in-flight service dining experience as well as the culinary 'destinations'. It has also already sold out once but, now that restaurants are operating at full capacity, some tickets are still up for grabs.

Heads Up / Kitsilano

‘Tayo’ Bringing Collaborative Vibes and Tropical Flavours To A Special Dinner, March 28th

On Monday, March 28th, ‘Tayo‘ will be serving up six courses of real-deal flavours from the Philippines, along with a whole lot of friendly, tropical-inspired energy.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Controversial Souvenir and Important Piece of Filipino History

Alyssa Sy de Jesus, Program Assistant at the Museum of Vancouver, shares an historical object from the Philippines that brings up conflicting emotions...

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The WWII Era Produced Guide to a Potentially Victorious Future

Viviane Gosselin, Director of Collections and Exhibitions at the Museum of Vancouver, selects a historic publication that is still relevant several eras later...

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Cinematic Relic Serving as an Important Personal Reminder

Dustin Clark, Visitor Experience Lead and Digital Content Specialist at the Museum of Vancouver, highlights a piece of early American-made filmic technology...

Popular

10 Places
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 585

An agenda of the cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver from March 10th to 17th, 2022.

Heads Up / Strathcona

The Indian Pantry and Coho Coffee Announce New Collab: ‘Aikyam’: A Harmony Away from the Motherland

The second in a series of dinners, designed to introduce some of the lesser known regional flavours of India to the table, is happening on Monday, March 21st.

2 Places
Community News

DownLow Chicken Shack Launches New Flavour on St. Patrick’s Day

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

8 Places
The Dishes / Yaletown

Chanthy Yen Does ‘The Dishes’

With a demanding schedule involving a weekly commute between Vancouver and Ottawa (and back again), what does Chef Yen look forward to eating in Vancouver? We recently caught up with him to find out...

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / West End

‘Chick-Un & Waffles’ Feature to Make Limited Time Appearance on the Beetbox Menu, March 25th

Community News / Chinatown

Celebrate International Waffle Day with Juke’s Signature Chicken and Waffles

Community News / Kitsilano

AnnaLena Celebrates Seven Years with Special March Menu

Community News / East Vancouver

Join Fresh Roots’ ‘The Taproot Network’ to Support Child Food Education and Schoolyard Farms