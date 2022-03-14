Celebrate International Waffle Day with Juke’s Signature Chicken and Waffles

The Goods from Juke Fried Chicken

Vancouver, BC | In celebration of International Waffle Day, for one day only on Friday, March 25th, Juke Fried Chicken will be serving up their signature dish of southern-fried, gluten-free chicken and waffles — one drum and thigh and two waffles with chipotle-maple drizzle and pickled jalapeños. It will be available for pick up for $11 that day, and at Chickadee during Happy Hour.

Juke also has cocktails to go! Pick up an ‘X Marks the Spot’ canned cocktail to go with your meal. Created by Bar Manager Sabrine Dhaliwal, ‘X Marks the Spot’ is a lightly carbonated refreshing and crisp beverage inspired by the classic Penicillin cocktail using X by Glenmorangie whisky, honey, ginger and a carefully formulated alternative acid blend.