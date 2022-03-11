Community News / East Vancouver

Join Fresh Roots’ ‘The Taproot Network’ to Support Child Food Education and Schoolyard Farms

Portrait

The Goods from Fresh Roots

Vancouver, BC | Spread the love with Fresh Roots’ first ever monthly donor campaign! We are looking for 22 donors to sign up for our re-branded monthly donor community – The Taproot Network.

Sign up by March 31st, 2022 to become a monthly donor or increase your monthly donation to receive:

– A Fresh Roots Cookbook
– Calendula seeds harvested and packaged by youth
– Access to 2 events each year
– A chance to win 1 of 2 prize packs filled with local goodies from: Glenburn Soda Fountain, Not Too Sweet, Persephone Brewing, Plenty + Spare, Iron Dog Books, Callister Craft Soda, and Fresh Roots.

Monthly giving is an easy way to make a big impact! For as little as $5/month you will help Fresh Roots keep the food growing and young people connecting to the land and themselves through hands-on learning on schoolyard farms right in their own communities in a sustainable and reliable way.

Get more information and join The Taproot Network here.

Fresh Roots
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
5050 Wales St. | 778-764-0DIG (0344) | WEBSITE
