AnnaLena Celebrates Seven Years with Special March Menu

The Goods from AnnaLena

Vancouver, BC | This Sunday we celebrate seven years of dinner service at AnnaLena.

It has been an amazing journey from the day we opened our doors and we continue to challenge and push ourselves forward.

From our first year landing on En Route’s Top 10 New Restaurants in Canada, to where we are today with our monthly tasting menu offerings, you have always been there alongside us. We are so grateful for the support you have shown us over the years.

To celebrate 7 years of AnnaLena, Chef Michael Robbins has created a menu this month that showcases our journey from where we started to where we are today. Bookings are now open on our website.

We look forward to welcoming you for dinner.