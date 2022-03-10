Community News / East Vancouver

The ‘Wickerman’ Arrives at Strange Fellows Brewing Just in Time to Say Farewell to Winter

Portrait

The Goods from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | In days of old, the Wickerman, symbolic King of Winter, was made with Autumn’s last sheaf of straw, then given the hearthside seat of honour over winter. Come Spring, he was burned in sacrifice to banish Winter & to bring protection & fertility to his hosts. If the Wickerman had a final request before he was torched, it would be for a glass of this fruity & spicy thirst-quenching IPA. Pour him a glass & raise yours in farewell to Winter!

WICKERMAN
West Coast IPA

COLOUR Straw
AROMA Citrus / Stone fruit
CHARACTER Fruity / Softly bittersweet
A.B.V. 7.0%
PAIRS WITH Thirst / Pizza / Burgers / Bonfires

BREWER’S NOTES
Brewed with 4 killer Yakima hop varieties: Columbus, Ekuanot, Amarillo, and Simco it’s earthy, spicy, and fruity all at once. The bitter pithy finish is backed up by a soft sweet malt character.

HOPS Ekuanot, Columbus, Simco, Amarillo
MALT Canadian Superior Oils, Oats
YEAST Wy1318
IBU 50
OG 1.063

Available at Strange Fellows in 4-pack 473ml cans as of Friday, March 11th.

Strange Fellows Brewing
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1345 Clark Dr. | 604-215-0092 | WEBSITE
Beer Brief, Vol. 57

There are 0 comments

