The ‘Wickerman’ Arrives at Strange Fellows Brewing Just in Time to Say Farewell to Winter

The Goods from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | In days of old, the Wickerman, symbolic King of Winter, was made with Autumn’s last sheaf of straw, then given the hearthside seat of honour over winter. Come Spring, he was burned in sacrifice to banish Winter & to bring protection & fertility to his hosts. If the Wickerman had a final request before he was torched, it would be for a glass of this fruity & spicy thirst-quenching IPA. Pour him a glass & raise yours in farewell to Winter!

WICKERMAN

West Coast IPA

COLOUR Straw

AROMA Citrus / Stone fruit

CHARACTER Fruity / Softly bittersweet

A.B.V. 7.0%

PAIRS WITH Thirst / Pizza / Burgers / Bonfires

BREWER’S NOTES

Brewed with 4 killer Yakima hop varieties: Columbus, Ekuanot, Amarillo, and Simco it’s earthy, spicy, and fruity all at once. The bitter pithy finish is backed up by a soft sweet malt character.

HOPS Ekuanot, Columbus, Simco, Amarillo

MALT Canadian Superior Oils, Oats

YEAST Wy1318

IBU 50

OG 1.063

Available at Strange Fellows in 4-pack 473ml cans as of Friday, March 11th.