Scout List Vol. 585

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver from March 10 to March 17, 2020. Please note that you can now get the Scout List – with a few extra pieces of intel included – sent to your inbox every Thursday. Sign up for your subscription in the sidebar.

CLOUDS | There is a new show opening at the Polygon Gallery this week: “Cloud Album features 250 works including 200 photographs and 50 albums and books, ranging from the first cloud nomenclature proposed by British chemist and amateur meteorologist Luke Howard in 1803 to a view of a large storm system taken from Apollo 9 in 1969.” Clouds are certainly looking like they will dominate our weather forecast for the next week. Why not double down on the fluffy atmospheric wonders by hopping the sea bus to the North Shore wander the exhibition? Extra bonus: Shaketown Brewing is now open down the street (288 Esplanade) for a post-gallery pint. Cloud Album is on view March 11 to May 1, 2022 at The Polygon Gallery. Find out more.

The Polygon Gallery 101 Carrie Cates Court MAP

Shaketown Brewing (Opening soon) 288 East Esplanade Ave. MAP

GATHER | Bar Susu, a dinner and late night pop-up bar concept from the Published on Main crew, has popped up in Mount Pleasant. Duck into the freshly revamped space (formerly The Whip) for a glass of wine – wine director Brittany Hoorne has got some really interesting bottles already in rotation – and fancy snacks (think chicories with elderflower-date vinagrette and mimolette cheese). Or, if you’re planning on hitting Susu for a post-dinner drink, save some room for dessert (the milk chocolate mousse & sea buckthorn cake is certainly call our name…)

Bar Susu 209 E 6th Ave. MAP

PROPER | Cantina 189 is now open for business. This tiny Hastings Street bar with a ‘sexy glow’ is the perfect place for a proper cocktail with a friend. We don’t want to meddle with your drink preferences, but we have recently been to Cantina and suggest everyone try La Fuente (tequila, fino sherry, seaBuckthorn, Five Alive & tonic). Drinks are being mixed at Cantina 189 Wednesday and Thursday from 5 pm to midnight and Friday and Saturday 5pm to 2am. Hope to run into you here soon.

Cantina 189 324 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada MAP

NOURISH | Stinging nettles, chives, fiddleheads and halibut are in season. Feast while you can. A weekend trip to the Winter Farmers Market will sort you out. Also look for kale, leeks, and potatoes as well as goodies like fresh bread, eggs, pickles and local honey. Thanks, farmers!

Riley Park Farmers Market Riley Park, East 30th Avenue, Vancouver, BC, Canada MAP

Farmers Market at Hastings Park (PNE) Hastings Park (PNE) MAP

SPRING | March is that turning point on the calendar when we can begin to remember longer days and hold on tight to the knowledge that the warmth of summer is well on its way. Thankfully, that momentous point (Daylight Savings Time) comes this week! Late on Saturday night – or more accurately at about 2am on Sunday morning – our clocks will spring forward, making room for the extra daylight that will help put down the doldrums. Sun, March 13 | 2am

MAKE | Wondering what to do with your extra hour of daylight? There is a fabric painting class happening at The Beaumont Boutique next week that could work out for you. Sign up now (before all the spaces are taken) and then get ready to learn how to create prints on textiles using block printing, stencilling and brush techniques. “Change a blah garment into a one of a kind piece of art.” Event organisers will have have a selection of items you can experiment on, or you can bring something of your own from home. Find out more.

March 17 | 7-9pm | | $50 | The Beaumont Studios 316 & 326 West 5th Ave. MAP

LEARN | WoodLab 101 is a four-hour-long workshop that covers the basics of safe operation of the core tools in the MakerLabs woodshop including the the panel saw, table saw, mitre saw, table router, drill press, and smaller hand tools. Participants in this class don’t complete a project. This workshop is designed to provide the foundation of basic tool operation and safety that is required before you can get into the lab and make stuff. Find out more.

Weekly from Sat, Mar. 12 | 9am-1pm | MakerLabs | $145.32 780 East Cordova St. MAP

HELP | There’s no time like the present to contribute to change. Start by making a mason bee home! If you have access to a little wood and a drill, check this useful post on how to build your own. No drill but access to bamboo? Here’s a DIY tutorial. No drill, no bamboo? No excuses! Even cardboard will work.

PIE | Monday (3.14) is Pi Day. Obviously you’ll want to pay your respects by stuffing your face with a slice of pie (or 6). The Pie Shoppe has you covered. In addition a nice selection of their usual whole pies, the French sisters have designed a 6 slice variety pack that includes one piece each of lemon, chocolate pecan, blueberry lemon, pear ginger + oat, salted honey, and salted chocolate peanut butter. 6 different slices for $35 bucks! Keep in mind that it’s important that you order in advance. Reserve your pie online and pick up Sunday, March 13 12-5pm. Nobody wants you to be disappointed. Especially you. Details here.

The Pie Shoppe 1875 Powell St. MAP

GET OUTSIDE | Don’t let a little drizzle hold you back. Spring is on the verge of popping, and a quick walk in the forest will confirm this. We’d suggest hitting Jericho Beach Park for a breath of fresh air and a glimpse of spring. With bits of forest, beach, and marsh – you get a nice cross section of nature. You might even spot a bunny.