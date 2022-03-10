DownLow Chicken Shack Launches New Flavour on St. Patrick’s Day

The Goods from DownLow Chicken Shack

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s original Hot Chicken brand, DL Chicken, is spicing up St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, 2022, with the launch of a new ‘lucky’ flavour. Available at both its Commercial Drive and UBC locations, the Hot Herb Chicken Sando features housemade chimichurri and jalapeño dust, packing heat and flavour with every bite.

“We haven’t launched a new flavour at DL Chicken for a while, and I’ve always wanted to create a unique balance of herbs and spice in one of our hot sandos, and they happen to all be green,” says Doug Stephen, co-owner of DL Chicken, Downlow Burgers, Vennie’s Sub Shop, and The Drive Canteen. “I would say the heat level is about a medium, and it’s got an extreme flavour burst! We used no food colouring, every ingredient is natural. There are definite Vancouver vibes in its appearance for sure, which is a cheeky nod to the things we love.”

The Hot Herb Chicken Sando ($13.15) includes a choice between a 6oz fried chicken breast or thigh. The chimichurri spice dust highlights the vibrancy and herbal nature of chimi – a combination of oregano, cilantro, and parsley. It’s all brought together with some citrus and green jalapeño dust.

Guests can also order Hot Green Chicken tenders, as well as special DL combos with sides, such as the shack’s popular crinkle fries, Mac Salad, and Sweet n Sour Slaw.

DL Chicken is currently open seven days a week for walk-ins and pre-orders online at both locations, 905 Commercial Drive and 6065 University Boulevard. People can now enjoy their meal inside at full capacity. Delivery is also currently offered via Skip the Dishes for its UBC location.

For hours of operation and more information, please visit DL Chicken on Instagram or at www.DLChickenShack.ca.

DownLow Chicken Shack Commercial Drive 905 Commercial Dr. MAP