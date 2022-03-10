Back to: DownLow Chicken Shack Launches New Flavour on St. Patrick’s Day
List Map

DownLow Chicken Shack Launches New Flavour on St. Patrick’s Day

Article
Community News

DownLow Chicken Shack Launches New Flavour on St. Patrick’s Day

Portrait

The Goods from DownLow Chicken Shack

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s original Hot Chicken brand, DL Chicken, is spicing up St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, 2022, with the launch of a new ‘lucky’ flavour. Available at both its Commercial Drive and UBC locations, the Hot Herb Chicken Sando features housemade chimichurri and jalapeño dust, packing heat and flavour with every bite.

“We haven’t launched a new flavour at DL Chicken for a while, and I’ve always wanted to create a unique balance of herbs and spice in one of our hot sandos, and they happen to all be green,” says Doug Stephen, co-owner of DL Chicken, Downlow Burgers, Vennie’s Sub Shop, and The Drive Canteen. “I would say the heat level is about a medium, and it’s got an extreme flavour burst! We used no food colouring, every ingredient is natural. There are definite Vancouver vibes in its appearance for sure, which is a cheeky nod to the things we love.”

The Hot Herb Chicken Sando ($13.15) includes a choice between a 6oz fried chicken breast or thigh. The chimichurri spice dust highlights the vibrancy and herbal nature of chimi – a combination of oregano, cilantro, and parsley. It’s all brought together with some citrus and green jalapeño dust.

Guests can also order Hot Green Chicken tenders, as well as special DL combos with sides, such as the shack’s popular crinkle fries, Mac Salad, and Sweet n Sour Slaw.

DL Chicken is currently open seven days a week for walk-ins and pre-orders online at both locations, 905 Commercial Drive and 6065 University Boulevard. People can now enjoy their meal inside at full capacity. Delivery is also currently offered via Skip the Dishes for its UBC location.

For hours of operation and more information, please visit DL Chicken on Instagram or at www.DLChickenShack.ca.

DownLow Chicken Shack
Commercial Drive
905 Commercial Dr.
MAP
Downlow Chicken Shack (UBC)
West Side
6065 University Boulevard
MAP

There are 0 comments

Popular

Opening Soon / East Vancouver

A First Look Inside “Wild Thing”, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

On my visit to tour the space, the room was still very much under construction, but even with the windows papered up, light from the skylights above provided more than enough light to see the shape of things to come.

Heads Up / Downtown

A Look Inside The Imminent Cantina 189

The crew at Cantina 189 have everything in place. Doors to the intimate cocktail focused bar at 324 Hastings Street are set to open later this week.

Chinatown

Heads-Up: Say Hey Cafe Now Open In Chinatown

Say Hey Cafe is now open and serving up a very tasty selection of sandwiches! We slipped in to order our first taste yesterday.

8 Places
The Dishes / Railtown Japantown

Akiyo Tani Does ‘The Dishes’

In this edition, the General Manager and Co-owner of Dosanko Japanese restaurant, takes us for a spin around town to visit some of her current favourite places for eating and drinking.

8 Places
The Dishes / Yaletown

Chanthy Yen Does ‘The Dishes’

With a demanding schedule involving a weekly commute between Vancouver and Ottawa (and back again), what does Chef Yen look forward to eating in Vancouver? We recently caught up with him to find out...

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / East Vancouver

The ‘Wickerman’ Arrives at Strange Fellows Brewing Just in Time to Say Farewell to Winter

Community News / East Vancouver

Collective Goods Bistro Launching New Lunch Menu, Beginning March. 9th

Community News / East Vancouver

Odd Society Donates Portion of Vodka Proceeds to Ukraine Humanitarian Efforts

Community News / Railtown Japantown

St. Lawrence Announces Month-Long ‘Women in Wine’ Celebration, New ‘Brasserie Parisienne’ Menu