FROM THE COLLECTION // A Valuable Reminder of the Human Element Behind Every Artifact

Portrait

Canadian Military Signallers Corp pin (acquired by Hero’s Welcome from a private collection)

FROM THE COLLECTION aims to introduce readers to the inventories of local art galleries, museums and other cultural institutions, not via official exhibition notes but by way of the people that help manage and maintain the collections themselves.

“Behind every artifact is a human being, and this is the prime example.”

In this edition of From the Collection, we hear from Kim Luttich, curator and designer of Main Street’s newly revamped watering hole, Hero’s Welcome. For the first of what we hope to be an ongoing delve into the former legion’s expansive (and growing) collection, Luttich shares one small item and the enormously heartwarming handwritten note that accompanies it…

“The collection up at HW is definitely not only quite substantial but it’s also very much community-driven (which makes it so uniquely personal). Behind every artifact is a human being, and this is the prime example. This pin belonged to a 33-year veteran of both the Canadian Army as well as the Signallers Corp. We acquired several of his pins from his stepdaughter after he recently passed away, sharing his legacy and the history of the Canadian military with the next generations to come.

Hero's Welcome
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3917 Main St. | 604-879-1020 | WEBSITE
