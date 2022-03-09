Collective Goods Bistro Launching New Lunch Menu, Beginning March. 9th

The Goods from Collective Goods

Vancouver, BC | Collective Goods is launching Lunch at their little French-ish Bistro starting Wednesday March 9th. The menu is full of the latest creations coming from Chef Sean and Chef Mathew and offers the neighbourhood an assortment of rich, delicious French classics with a few twists and turns.

The Bistro Burger comes dressed with a triple cream brie and covered in demi, the Moules Frites sit in a vadouvan coconut cream curry based with garlic and malt vinegar fries, and the French Onion Soup has been re-imagined as a pasta generously finished with gruyere.

The Bistro will serve lunch Wednesday to Sunday from 11:30am to 5pm. Reservations are encouraged but walk-ins are always welcome!

To book online, visit their website www.collectivegoods.ca.