Community News / East Vancouver

Collective Goods Bistro Launching New Lunch Menu, Beginning March. 9th

Portrait

The Goods from Collective Goods

Vancouver, BC | Collective Goods is launching Lunch at their little French-ish Bistro starting Wednesday March 9th. The menu is full of the latest creations coming from Chef Sean and Chef Mathew and offers the neighbourhood an assortment of rich, delicious French classics with a few twists and turns.

The Bistro Burger comes dressed with a triple cream brie and covered in demi, the Moules Frites sit in a vadouvan coconut cream curry based with garlic and malt vinegar fries, and the French Onion Soup has been re-imagined as a pasta generously finished with gruyere.

The Bistro will serve lunch Wednesday to Sunday from 11:30am to 5pm. Reservations are encouraged but walk-ins are always welcome!

To book online, visit their website www.collectivegoods.ca.

Collective Goods
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
3532 Commercial St.
Collective Goods Bistro Launching New Lunch Menu, Beginning March. 9th
Day Manager Sought for ‘Collective Goods’ Team

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

From The Collection / Main Street

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Valuable Reminder of the Human Element Behind Every Artifact

Kim Luttich, curator and designer of Main Street's Hero's Welcome shares one in a collection of donated pins and the handwritten personal message that accompanied it.

Chinatown

Heads-Up: Say Hey Cafe Now Open In Chinatown

Say Hey Cafe is now open and serving up a very tasty selection of sandwiches! We slipped in to order our first taste yesterday.

8 Places
The Dishes / Railtown Japantown

Akiyo Tani Does ‘The Dishes’

In this edition, the General Manager and Co-owner of Dosanko Japanese restaurant, takes us for a spin around town to visit some of her current favourite places for eating and drinking.

Opening Soon / East Vancouver

A First Look Inside “Wild Thing”, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

On my visit to tour the space, the room was still very much under construction, but even with the windows papered up, light from the skylights above provided more than enough light to see the shape of things to come.

Heads Up / Commercial Drive

A Whole Lot of Talent and Flavours Coming Together at the ‘Caffè La Tana’ Wine Bar, March 8th

The one-night-only menu will be pooling creativity from the extended La Tana restaurant 'famiglia', including some new and unusual flavours and wines.

Definitive Records / Strathcona

Tracing the Musical Milestones of Roger Collins

Co-owner of Strathcona's popular Rise Up Marketplace gives us the lowdown on the three most monumental records of his life, to date.

Popular

Opening Soon / East Vancouver

A First Look Inside “Wild Thing”, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

On my visit to tour the space, the room was still very much under construction, but even with the windows papered up, light from the skylights above provided more than enough light to see the shape of things to come.

Heads Up / Downtown

A Look Inside The Imminent Cantina 189

The crew at Cantina 189 have everything in place. Doors to the intimate cocktail focused bar at 324 Hastings Street are set to open later this week.

Chinatown

Heads-Up: Say Hey Cafe Now Open In Chinatown

Say Hey Cafe is now open and serving up a very tasty selection of sandwiches! We slipped in to order our first taste yesterday.

8 Places
The Dishes / Railtown Japantown

Akiyo Tani Does ‘The Dishes’

In this edition, the General Manager and Co-owner of Dosanko Japanese restaurant, takes us for a spin around town to visit some of her current favourite places for eating and drinking.

Heads Up / Commercial Drive

What To Expect At Commercial Drive’s Newest Restaurant: Hānai

Opening doors this week: Chef Tess Bevernage talks about what we can expect to see, taste and feel at Hānai on Commercial Drive.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / East Vancouver

Odd Society Donates Portion of Vodka Proceeds to Ukraine Humanitarian Efforts

Community News / Railtown Japantown

St. Lawrence Announces Month-Long ‘Women in Wine’ Celebration, New ‘Brasserie Parisienne’ Menu

Community News / Chinatown

Check Out the Latest Cocktail News from The Chickadee Room in Juke

Community News

Lineage Ceramics Releases Brand New ‘Marine Blue’ Glaze Alongside The Blue Collection