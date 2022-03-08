Beer Brief, Vol. 57

The Beer Brief is a round-up of all the local beer news and events we think you should know about. Got cool things brewing? Send it to thalia [at] scoutmagazine.ca and we’ll do our best to include it!

WOMEN & BEER | Today is International Women’s Day. Looking for a last-minute (or slightly more long-lasting) way to commemorate the occasion with beer in-hand? Here are just a few suggestions: Luppolo Brewing is releasing a new French 75 Cocktail inspired beer, ‘Spell Unbound No. 75’, today, available on tap and in cans from the tasting room (and via BeerVan); Main St. Brewing is donating 25% of all March 8th tasting room proceeds to the Pink Boots Society Canada; and 33 Acres is currently giving a portion of sales from the ‘Good Fight’ Dry Hopped Kolsch collab brew (with Bomber, Main St., and Red Truck) to The Shoe Project Canada. Also of note: a bit further down the pipeline, in mid-March, expect a new “Femme Brew” hazy pale ale from Callister, made in collaboration with Superflux, Settlement, Faculty, 33 Acres, Bomber and Parallel 49.



Main St. Brewing 261 East 7th Ave. MAP

33 Acres Brewing Co. 15 West 8th Ave. MAP

Luppolo Brewing Company 1123 Venables St. MAP

Callister Brewing Company 1338 Franklin St, Vancouver, BC MAP

YELLOWDOG | Speaking of drinking for a good cause: this month plan a visit to Yellow Dog Brewing in Port Moody – arguably the most dog-friendly local brewery – for a glass of March’s new Puppy Batch brew, in support of the BCSPA. “Oreo’s Brew” English Mild was brewed in honour of Oreo the dog, who is currently up for adoption (for more inspiration, check out his sweet ol’ mug here). Time your visit just right (this Saturday, March 12th, to be exact) to pair your charitable beer with a charcuterie spread, prepared by prosciutto + pine. Vegetarian, vegan and dog-friendly options will be available. Find out more.



Yellow Dog Brewing Co. 2817 Murray St. MAP

BEER & A SHOW | Feeling Spring Fever-ish? Good news: Strange Fellows brewing is amping up the beer-drinking experience this month, with a calendar of entertainment that will get the blood flowing while you’re also imbibing. Unfortunately for late-comers, both the burlesque and comedy performances are already sold out (drat!). However, you can still let loose some of that bottled up energy by showing up for karaoke night (March 24th, no tickets required). Find out more.



Thurs, Mar. 24 | 7:30pm | Strange Fellows Brewing 1345 Clark Dr. MAP

FACULTY | It’s almost Thursday! Which means it’s nearly time for Faculty Brewing’s weekly experimental beer release. Although it’s unlikely that this Imperial Cookie Stout and Tahitian Vanilla ice cream float will be making a return anytime soon, the element of surprise and promise of something unusual and/or unexpected should make hitting up the Ontario Street brewery this Thursday worth it, nonetheless.



Faculty Brewing Co. 1830 Ontario St. MAP

B SIDES | Good news for discerning, music-loving beer drinkers: Steel & Oak has picked up their B Sides record night! Social Medium is currently popping up at the New West brewery to spin a selection of vinyl the last Thursday evening of every month, which means that the next edition will be going down on Thursday, March 31st. Better mark your calendar!

Monthly, the last Thursday (March 31st) | 7-10pm | Steel & Oak Brewing 1319 Third Ave. MAP

FARMHOUSE FEST | Further on the horizon, but definitely worth mentioning now, is the return of Farmhouse Fest. After two years of being put on pause, the celebration of saison is returning to the UBC Farm for its sixth iteration on August 6th, 2022! Details about the event are still sparse, but announcements about the participating breweries and ticket sales are slated for the end of March/beginning of April. Stay tuned to their Instagram page to keep on top of all the important info.

Sat, Aug. 6 | TBA | UBC Farm 3461 Ross Drive MAP

ANDINA | It’s official: Andina Brewing is five years old! Time to head over to the Powell Street tasting room (if you haven’t already) to get festive. A crisp pint of Sabrosa Lager and a bowl of Ceviche De La Casa should do the trick…perhaps along with a six pack of Blueberry Lemon Sour to keep the celebration (and tropical vibes) going at home.

Andina Brewing Company 1507 Powell St. MAP

SHAKETOWN | In case you haven’t already heard about the latest developments in the North Van beer scene, the city’s newest brewery, Shaketown Brewing, is now in its final pre-opening stages. Take a look inside and get a better idea of what the Shaketown crew – Rohan Karnick, Ryan Scholz, Dave Varga – will be bringing to their corner of East Esplanade in the near future here.

Shaketown Brewing (Opening soon) 288 East Esplanade Ave. MAP

SELTZER | Also in North Van news: in tune with the shift of seasons, and in favour of appeasing conscientious beer-drinkers, Streetcar Brewing has been busy whipping up something on the lighter side of the beer spectrum – a gluten-free, low-cal mango flavoured “Seltzer” brew (that still clocks in at 5%). Most of that may sound like sacrilege to “true” beer-lovers (myself included); however, logically speaking, it doesn’t hurt to have a few cans handy (even if only for alternating during those impending sunny all-day drinking sessions). Another good option: Powell Brewery’s “Sltzr” line-up, which launched back in June 2020.



Streetcar Brewing 123A 1st St. East MAP

DRIFTWOOD | In beer-adjacent news, Victoria’s Driftwood Brewery has recently launched the first releases in their new line of spirits, under the label Driftwood Spirits. ‘Parabola’ and ‘Contact’ are two West Coast Gins riffing on the Driftwood brewing style, with two very different, unique and not-so-subtle flavour profiles. Currently, the bottles (which, resemble unearthed relics of an Art Deco spaceship) are only available from the brewery’s own retail store; however, full distribution is planned for later this month. Keep your eyes peeled!