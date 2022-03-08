Akiyo Tani Does ‘The Dishes’

The Dishes asks Vancouverites to walk us through a map of their ideal day and night on the town. We’re talking breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night cocktails. Tax and tip included.

In this edition, Akiyo Tani, General Manager and Co-owner of Dosanko restaurant, takes us for a spin around town to visit some of her current favourite places for eating and drinking…

Good morning! What’s for breakfast/brunch?

The Garden Strathcona’s Vegan Chilli. I never liked spicy food until I tried this. It tastes so good and is so satisfying. I also used to love going to L’Abattoir for weekend brunch with my girls (staff) occasionally, but they stopped serving it when Covid hit. L’Abattoir is a place that makes me feel like a princess, and I really miss their brunch…

The Garden Strathcona Strathcona 868 East Hastings St. MAP

L'Abattoir Gastown 2178 Carrall St. MAP

Where should we meet for coffee/tea?

Flourist’s Commercial Street location for a bite of their jam cookie and a cup of nice coffee. I can spend a long time just looking at all the books they have.

Flourist East Vancouver 3433 Commercial St. MAP

Now we’re hungry again. What’s for lunch?

Green salad with white anchovy, steamed local trout, coconut dessert and a good coffee, all at Au Comptoir. I like that as soon as you enter the restaurant you are welcomed by the server, who has a french accent. You may want to dress up and you feel like you are in France.

Au Comptoir Kitsilano 2278 W 4th Ave MAP

Who has you figured out at Happy Hour?

Kin Kao Song. Although I haven’t been there for Happy Hour (yet), I’ve seen an Instagram post about their Happy Hour oysters. That’s just perfect, along with a nice cocktail. However, I would probably end up having a big bowl of Pad Thai. Their Pad Thai is killer!

Kin Kao Song Mt. Pleasant 317 East Broadway MAP

What’s for dinner?

Western Lake Seafood Restaurant. Everything there is tasty and clean. It’s the family’s favourite Chinese restaurant. Maya (my daughter) and I love their jellyfish w/shredded chicken. Make sure you book a table ahead and pre-order a whole tapioca baked pudding.

Western Lake Chinese Seafood East Vancouver 4989 Victoria Dr. MAP

What’s for dessert?

Remi patisserie has the best cake! I recommend you go there for your birthday cake next time!

Remi Patisserie 511 West 7th Ave. MAP

Where are you taking us for late night cocktails?

Just a wish list: Kissa Tanto!