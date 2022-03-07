Tickets Added for ‘Will Travel for Food, Flight 3: Japan – India’

The next edition of The Dessert Club’s ‘Will Travel for Food’ series is happening at Grapes and Soda on March 13th and 14th, and this edition is all about the in-flight service dining experience as well as the culinary ‘destinations’. It has also already sold out once but, now that restaurants are operating at full capacity, additional seats have been made available.

This time around, Sam Shem (The Dessert Club) is teaming up with Tomoko Tahara (Maest Food) to create two vegan/vegetarian menus for diners to choose from, featuring either Shem’s favourite Indian dishes, inspired by his travels through India, or Tahara’s style of Japanese food using seasonal ingredients. Both meals will be served up with a healthy dose of travel nostalgia: as a six-piece meal set complete with airline trays, tableware and cutlery. Fun!

Tickets are $48 each for the food. Check it out:

Indian food : Kitchari / Vegtable Pakoras / Pineapple Bhel Puri / Carrot Dhal Salad / Beetroot Salad / Cucumber Salad / Dessert and Masala Chai Tea Japanese food : Seasonal Vegetable Rice / Smoky Citrus Sunomono / Stuffed Shiitake Mushroom with Ginger Tamari Glaze / Truffle Flavoured Mochi & Local Seaweed Soup / Nutty Tofu Pate & Greens/ Dessert and Green Tea (*some of the menu is possibly going to be changed due to seasonal availability)

Also of note: specially created cocktails and mocktails by Bartender Kaname (Grapes and Soda, Noah’s Cafe) and a selection of vegan wine will also be available to purchase.

Of the two 90-minute seatings per night, the 5:30pm option is already sold out, but tickets are still available for 8pm on both the 13th and 14th…we doubt for much longer, though! Secure your spot ASAP here.