Community News / East Vancouver

Odd Society Donates Portion of Vodka Proceeds to Ukraine Humanitarian Efforts

Portrait

The Goods from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | Odd Society Spirits is donating 20% of its East Van Vodka proceeds to World Central Kitchen to help their humanitarian efforts for Ukraine.

World Central Kitchen is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises. They build resilient food systems with locally led solutions and are currently serving thousands of fresh meals to Ukrainian families fleeing home as well as those who remain in the country.

The team at Odd Society Spirits are heartbroken by the devastation that is happening in Ukraine. They have seen an uptick in sales of their vodka since the BCLDB pulled all Russian products from BC liquor stores, and they want to use those funds to support refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Odd Society Spirits
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1725 Powell St. | 604-559-6745 | WEBSITE
Odd Society Donates Portion of Vodka Proceeds to Ukraine Humanitarian Efforts
Odd Society and The Dessert Club Present ‘A Sunday Kind of Love’ Collaboration

