St. Lawrence Announces Month-Long ‘Women in Wine’ Celebration, New ‘Brasserie Parisienne’ Menu

The Goods from St. Lawrence

Vancouver, BC | One day is not enough to highlight the contributions of St. Lawrence’s favourite women in wine, so the restaurant is celebrating for the entire month. Thrilled to be working with specialists in winemaking excellence, St. Lawrence is wholly embracing March as ‘Women in Wine’ Month — a month dedicated to showcasing the integrity, the ingenuity, and the elegance in winemaking that these wonderful women create year after year.

From different vineyards, domaines, and chateaux, St. Lawrence recognizes the beautiful wines of Dominique et Clémence Lelarge-Pugeot, Léia Monné, Corinna Faravel, Laëtitia Ourliac, Diane Vendange.

These featured wines are the perfect complement to St. Lawrence’s Table d’Hôte Brasserie Parisienne menu, currently available for booking Tuesdays through Sundays throughout the months of March and April. Brasseries are a Parisian institution and can be traced back to the 1870’s, defining the ‘City of Light.’ Chef J-C Poirier expertly brings the brasserie tradition to Vancouver through a delicious collection of inspired classic dishes and hearty delights including Bison Tartare, Roasted Lamb Loin with Frites and the return of the signature Rice Pudding with Salted Caramel and Pecans. Tickets are currently available for March, and can be booked on the St. Lawrence website. April tickets will be released at a later date.