Check Out the Latest Cocktail News from The Chickadee Room in Juke

The Goods from Juke Fried Chicken

Vancouver, BC | Led by award-winning Bar Manager Sabrine Dhaliwal, The Chickadee Room in Juke has started Cocktails with a Cause. Sabrine and her team are challenging themselves to create three feature cocktails in support of a different local charity each month. In celebration of International Women’s Day coming up on March 8, Sabrine and the Chickadee team have chosen to give back to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre with each sale during the month of March of the Lady O’Keeffe (Belvedere Vodka, elderflower, jasmine green tea, lemon and grapefruit & hops bitters and egg white), Three Sisters (Amaro Nonino, blood orange, lime juice, peach bitters, Fever-Tree Pink Grapefruit), and Spark Joy (Appleton 8yr rum, yellow chartreuse, cynar, Tuscan pear rooibos tea, lime bitters and black walnut bitters).

Also coming up at The Chickadee Room this month is Sabrine’s Better with Belvedere seminar as part of Vancouver Cocktail Week on Monday, March 7 from 2 – 3 p.m. This interactive tasting of Belvedere vodka demonstrates how this Polish rye-based spirit can make a difference in your next cocktail. The seminar will feature half-ounce pours of three vodkas over a one-hour tasting and 100% of the event proceeds will go to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre. Tickets are available here.

A pioneer in the Vancouver cocktail scene, Sabrine Dhaliwal has spent the last 12 years in Vancouver perfecting her craft. Now managing the 80s themed bar, The Chickadee Room at Juke, Sabrine brings a unique and funky spin to the city’s cocktail culture, while prioritizing giving back to the community and using her position to support the growth and success of other women in the industry through charitable initiatives, educational opportunities and events.