‘Tayo’ Bringing Collaborative Vibes and Tropical Flavours To A Special Dinner, March 28th

There’s a Filipino food tasting event popping up at Farmer’s Apprentice later this month that sounds super fun. On Monday, March 28th, ‘Tayo‘ will be serving up six courses of real-deal flavours from the Philippines, along with a whole lot of friendly, tropical-inspired energy.

Tayo (‘Us’ in Tagalog) was born out of the idea of collaboration and a longing to share traditional Filipino flavours in new, creative ways. Local chef Rafael Racela (currently sous chef at Como Taperia) rallied together a few of his Filipino buddies – Romano Castillo (formerly L’Abattoir, Savio Volpe, Pepino’s), Ashwan Luckheenarain (formerly L’Abattoir and currently also at Como Taperia) and Christian Manalo (Carlino) – to combine their visions and make it happen.

Although the team is keeping the night’s actual menu under wraps, for a general idea of what to expect flavour-wise, think: adobo glazed bbq chicken with longanisa xo, scallions and herbed spiced rosti; ‘Turon’ caramelized plantain spring roll; and burnt & caramelized banana & jackfruit geleé mille-feuille layered with ube tuille crisps and topped by banana gelato.

Intrigued? Tickets for this event are $101.80 each. Amp up the tropical street food experience by adding an additional $43.45 for drink pairings (beer, wine and cocktails). Seatings are available for 5:30pm or 8:30pm, but seats are going fast. Get your tickets here.