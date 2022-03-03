Heads Up / Kitsilano

‘Tayo’ Bringing Collaborative Vibes and Tropical Flavours To A Special Dinner, March 28th

Portrait

There’s a Filipino food tasting event popping up at Farmer’s Apprentice later this month that sounds super fun. On Monday, March 28th, ‘Tayo‘ will be serving up six courses of real-deal flavours from the Philippines, along with a whole lot of friendly, tropical-inspired energy.

Tayo (‘Us’ in Tagalog) was born out of the idea of collaboration and a longing to share traditional Filipino flavours in new, creative ways. Local chef Rafael Racela (currently sous chef at Como Taperia) rallied together a few of his Filipino buddies – Romano Castillo (formerly L’Abattoir, Savio Volpe, Pepino’s), Ashwan Luckheenarain (formerly L’Abattoir and currently also at Como Taperia) and Christian Manalo (Carlino) – to combine their visions and make it happen.

Although the team is keeping the night’s actual menu under wraps, for a general idea of what to expect flavour-wise, think: adobo glazed bbq chicken with longanisa xo, scallions and herbed spiced rosti; ‘Turon’ caramelized plantain spring roll; and burnt & caramelized banana & jackfruit geleé mille-feuille layered with ube tuille crisps and topped by banana gelato.

Intrigued? Tickets for this event are $101.80 each. Amp up the tropical street food experience by adding an additional $43.45 for drink pairings (beer, wine and cocktails). Seatings are available for 5:30pm or 8:30pm, but seats are going fast. Get your tickets here.

Farmer's Apprentice
Neighbourhood: South Granville
1529 West 6th | 604-620-2070 | WEBSITE
‘Tayo’ Bringing Collaborative Vibes and Tropical Flavours To A Special Dinner, March 28th
‘Farmer’s Apprentice’ and ‘Grapes and Soda’ Seeking an Experienced, Passionate Cook

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Controversial Souvenir and Important Piece of Filipino History

Alyssa Sy de Jesus, Program Assistant at the Museum of Vancouver, shares an historical object from the Philippines that brings up conflicting emotions...

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The WWII Era Produced Guide to a Potentially Victorious Future

Viviane Gosselin, Director of Collections and Exhibitions at the Museum of Vancouver, selects a historic publication that is still relevant several eras later...

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Cinematic Relic Serving as an Important Personal Reminder

Dustin Clark, Visitor Experience Lead and Digital Content Specialist at the Museum of Vancouver, highlights a piece of early American-made filmic technology...

10 Places
Picking Grapes / Kitsilano

Picking Grapes with Melanie Gravel

The seasoned local Wine Director (Nicli, Origo Club, Bishop's) and current General Manager at Delara Restaurant fields our list of wine-related questions...

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // Slicing Through the Past with One Exceptional Kitchen Tool

Chef Tojo, of Vancouver's highly lauded Japanese fine dining institution, Tojo's Restaurant, shares his most special and memorable kitchen tool...

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

Highly Anticipated ‘Delara’ Opens in Kits This Week

Chef Bardia Ilbeiggi, veteran of acclaimed restaurants Farmer’s Apprentice and L’Abattoir, launches his dream this Wednesday.

Popular

Heads Up / Commercial Drive

What To Expect At Commercial Drive’s Newest Restaurant: Hānai

Opening doors this week: Chef Tess Bevernage talks about what we can expect to see, taste and feel at Hānai on Commercial Drive.

19 Places
The Dishes / Main Street

Amelie and Vincent Nguyen Do ‘The Dishes’

This edition is extra filling, as the siblings and Anh and Chi business partners both weigh in on their favourite local spots...

Opening Soon / North Vancouver

North Van’s Much Anticipated Shaketown Brewery Nears Opening Day

We recently took a tour around Shaketown Brewing (288 Esplanade) and chatted with the team about their brand, their beer and their plans for the brewery.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Opening Soon: ‘Bar Susu’ Popping Up Inside the Old ‘The Whip’ Space, Slated to Open Later This Month

The space at 209 East 6th Ave is already getting a new identity (albeit a temporary one) as a dinner and late night pop-up bar concept from the Published on Main crew.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Opening Soon: Hānai Moves Into The Old Ugly Dumpling Space on Commercial Drive

New restaurant concept, Hānai, is moving into the old Ugly Dumpling location at 1590 Commercial Drive. As the Hānai crew rally together to transform the space, we take a behind-the-scenes look inside…

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up

Get Your Veggie Garden Sorted with UBC Farm’s Online Gardening Workshops

Still have unrealized aspirations of growing your own vegetables this Spring and in need of some extra help? Don't freak out: UBC Farm has you covered.

Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

Snag Your Tickets to Kin Kao Song’s ‘Truffles & Wine Dinner’ Now

If you're on the hunt for ways to indulge in the local truffle harvest (currently at its peak), it doesn't get much better than this one-night-only celebration.

Heads Up / Commercial Drive

What To Expect At Commercial Drive’s Newest Restaurant: Hānai

Opening doors this week: Chef Tess Bevernage talks about what we can expect to see, taste and feel at Hānai on Commercial Drive.

4 Places
Heads Up

WHAT’S ON NOW // Five Art Shows to Check Out Right Now

Kristin Lim shares her selection of not-to-miss exhibitions and local art installations currently on view in and around Vancouver (plus one online).