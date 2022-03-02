Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Ucluelet’s ‘Pluvio Restaurant & Rooms’ is Seeking a Sous Chef

Portrait

The Goods from Pluvio Restaurant & Rooms

Ucluelet, BC | Our restaurant is a small, intimate space with an open kitchen, serving exceptional quality food, outstanding wines and creative cocktails in a fun and unique manner. Our four boutique hotel rooms are located behind the restaurant, beside our rooftop kitchen garden, which allows us to provide our guests with a complete hospitality experience. Opened in April 2019, our contemporary West Coast fine dining restaurant was awarded 4th Best New Restaurant in Canada by Air Canada’s enRoute Magazine and owners Warren + Lily were recently chosen as some of Canada’s 2020 ‘Foodies of the Year’ by Western Living.

​We work with an exceptional group of passionate and driven hospitality professionals who work closely as a team to support each other and our guests. We work hard to ensure our team stay happy and healthy. We make sure that Pluvio is a positive workplace with opportunities for growth and development and that our team have a good work – life balance. We offer competitive wages with extended health and dental benefits, a daily family meal and restaurant and room discounts.

KITCHEN – SOUS CHEF (FULL TIME, YEAR ROUND)

What joining our team would look like:

We are a small kitchen team, led by Chef Warren Barr. We serve dinner only and have an ambitious culinary program, making everything from scratch and foraging local ingredients to use on our menu. We are always looking for inspiration, ways to improve and grow our offering, and expect our whole team to participate in menu development and guest experience. This is a great opportunity to work with some of the best Canadian ingredients in a unique setting, learn from a passionate and driven Chef and make an impact on a nationally recognized culinary program.

​Our kitchen team can expect to work between 45-50 hours per week over 4 days. This makes for long days but also the opportunity to explore and enjoy the West Coast, whether that means fishing, foraging, surfing or camping.

​​Applicants should possess the following:

A passion for food
Curiosity and excitement to learn
Previous high level, fast paced, from scratch cooking experience
Leadership experience and the ability to help manage and develop a team
Desire to create memorable experiences and to inspire our team to do the same
The ability to work in a clean, organized and efficient manner and hold others accountable to those same high standards
The ability to take and give direction, follow and develop recipes, give instructions and adapt as needed

In this role, you will be:

Bringing your own unique experiences and ideas to the Pluvio team
Working directly with Chef Warren Barr + the kitchen team with the best local ingredients, to prepare food to a very high quality
Collaborating with Chef and the team to continue to improve the working environment and to build on an already exceptional culinary program
Working 4 days, 45-50 hours, per week, in our small 24 seat modern fine dining restaurant in the role of sous-chef
Responsible for the opening, closing + cleaning of the kitchen and working with the team during service to maintain the cleanliness, safety + organization of the kitchen
Responsible for upholding the high standards of food service and delivering an exceptional dining experience to our guests

Compensation / benefits:

Competitive salary
3 days off per week
Tip pooling
Extended medical and dental benefits
Daily family meal
Annual winter closure (usually 3-8 weeks)
Restaurant + room discount
Family room rates
Dinner service only
A great team + positive working environment

To apply, email dine@pluvio.ca with your resume and a cover letter explaining what you will bring to our team and what you are looking to get out of the experience.

Start date March, flexible for the right candidate.

Pluvio Restaurant + Rooms
Region: The Islands
1714 Peninsula Rd., Ucluelet | 250-726-7001 | WEBSITE
Ucluelet’s ‘Pluvio Restaurant & Rooms’ is Seeking a Sous Chef
Ucluelet’s Pluvio Restaurant Seeks Passionate, Experienced Cook

There are 0 comments

4 Places
Heads Up / California

‘Frieze Los Angeles’ Art Fair Takes Place February 17-20

We’re headed to the City of Angels to soak in all things art at Frieze Los Angeles, taking place February 17-20.

The Islands

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Relais & Châteaux ‘Sonora Resort’ is Hiring Chefs, Servers, and a Sommelier

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Sonora Resort Now Hiring for the 2022 Season

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Black Rock Oceanfront Resort in Ucluelet Now Seeking a Chef de Partie

Popular

Heads Up / Commercial Drive

What To Expect At Commercial Drive’s Newest Restaurant: Hānai

Opening doors this week: Chef Tess Bevernage talks about what we can expect to see, taste and feel at Hānai on Commercial Drive.

Opening Soon / North Vancouver

North Van’s Much Anticipated Shaketown Brewery Nears Opening Day

We recently took a tour around Shaketown Brewing (288 Esplanade) and chatted with the team about their brand, their beer and their plans for the brewery.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Opening Soon: ‘Bar Susu’ Popping Up Inside the Old ‘The Whip’ Space, Slated to Open Later This Month

The space at 209 East 6th Ave is already getting a new identity (albeit a temporary one) as a dinner and late night pop-up bar concept from the Published on Main crew.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Opening Soon: Hānai Moves Into The Old Ugly Dumpling Space on Commercial Drive

New restaurant concept, Hānai, is moving into the old Ugly Dumpling location at 1590 Commercial Drive. As the Hānai crew rally together to transform the space, we take a behind-the-scenes look inside…

Previous
Get Your Veggie Garden Sorted with UBC Farm’s Online Gardening Workshops
Next
Main St. Brewing Brings Back Smash Hit ‘Hula Hula Tropical Milkshake Sour’

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Relais & Châteaux ‘Sonora Resort’ is Hiring Chefs, Servers, and a Sommelier

Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

‘Farmer’s Apprentice’ and ‘Grapes and Soda’ Seeking an Experienced, Passionate Cook

Opportunity Knocks / East Vancouver

Day Manager Sought for ‘Collective Goods’ Team

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Sonora Resort Now Hiring for the 2022 Season