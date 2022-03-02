Ucluelet’s ‘Pluvio Restaurant & Rooms’ is Seeking a Sous Chef

The Goods from Pluvio Restaurant & Rooms

Ucluelet, BC | Our restaurant is a small, intimate space with an open kitchen, serving exceptional quality food, outstanding wines and creative cocktails in a fun and unique manner. Our four boutique hotel rooms are located behind the restaurant, beside our rooftop kitchen garden, which allows us to provide our guests with a complete hospitality experience. Opened in April 2019, our contemporary West Coast fine dining restaurant was awarded 4th Best New Restaurant in Canada by Air Canada’s enRoute Magazine and owners Warren + Lily were recently chosen as some of Canada’s 2020 ‘Foodies of the Year’ by Western Living.

​We work with an exceptional group of passionate and driven hospitality professionals who work closely as a team to support each other and our guests. We work hard to ensure our team stay happy and healthy. We make sure that Pluvio is a positive workplace with opportunities for growth and development and that our team have a good work – life balance. We offer competitive wages with extended health and dental benefits, a daily family meal and restaurant and room discounts.

KITCHEN – SOUS CHEF (FULL TIME, YEAR ROUND)

What joining our team would look like:

We are a small kitchen team, led by Chef Warren Barr. We serve dinner only and have an ambitious culinary program, making everything from scratch and foraging local ingredients to use on our menu. We are always looking for inspiration, ways to improve and grow our offering, and expect our whole team to participate in menu development and guest experience. This is a great opportunity to work with some of the best Canadian ingredients in a unique setting, learn from a passionate and driven Chef and make an impact on a nationally recognized culinary program.

​Our kitchen team can expect to work between 45-50 hours per week over 4 days. This makes for long days but also the opportunity to explore and enjoy the West Coast, whether that means fishing, foraging, surfing or camping.

​​Applicants should possess the following:

A passion for food

Curiosity and excitement to learn

Previous high level, fast paced, from scratch cooking experience

Leadership experience and the ability to help manage and develop a team

Desire to create memorable experiences and to inspire our team to do the same

The ability to work in a clean, organized and efficient manner and hold others accountable to those same high standards

The ability to take and give direction, follow and develop recipes, give instructions and adapt as needed

In this role, you will be:

Bringing your own unique experiences and ideas to the Pluvio team

Working directly with Chef Warren Barr + the kitchen team with the best local ingredients, to prepare food to a very high quality

Collaborating with Chef and the team to continue to improve the working environment and to build on an already exceptional culinary program

Working 4 days, 45-50 hours, per week, in our small 24 seat modern fine dining restaurant in the role of sous-chef

Responsible for the opening, closing + cleaning of the kitchen and working with the team during service to maintain the cleanliness, safety + organization of the kitchen

Responsible for upholding the high standards of food service and delivering an exceptional dining experience to our guests

Compensation / benefits:

Competitive salary

3 days off per week

Tip pooling

Extended medical and dental benefits

Daily family meal

Annual winter closure (usually 3-8 weeks)

Restaurant + room discount

Family room rates

Dinner service only

A great team + positive working environment

To apply, email dine@pluvio.ca with your resume and a cover letter explaining what you will bring to our team and what you are looking to get out of the experience.

​

Start date March, flexible for the right candidate.