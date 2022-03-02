Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Main St. Brewing Brings Back Smash Hit ‘Hula Hula Tropical Milkshake Sour’

Portrait

The Goods from Main St. Brewing

Vancouver, BC | The team at Main St. Brewing is swinging for the fences and bringing its crowd-favourite ‘Hula Hula Tropical Milkshake Sour’ back to the lineup at the Mount Pleasant brewery (261 E. 7th Ave.) on Friday, March 4th, and adding the brew to the roster at Vancouver Canadians baseball games at Nat Bailey Stadium this spring and summer.

A Berliner Weisse-styled, sherbety slammer that goes deep at 5.4% ABV and 12 IBUs, Hula Hula Tropical Milkshake Sour conjures up flavours of a South Pacific-specific fruit basket full of fresh passionfruit, orange and guava with hints of hibiscus and vanilla and a subtle sour note.

Beyond returning to Main St. and local bars and restaurants like Langley’s The Barley Merchant Taproom and Kitchen and Townhall Langley, Vancouver’s Maxine’s Café & Bar, Browns Socialhouse Brentwood in Burnaby and Whistler’s Pizzeria Antico, Hula Hula will also join the Vancouver Canadians’ starting rotation at the ’Nat this season when the Toronto Blue Jays’ minor-league affiliate team hosts its official 2022 season home opener against the Eugene Emeralds on Tuesday, April 19.

Initially released in April 2021 as part of a four-beer, vacation-themed series, Hula Hula turned out to be the runaway smash hit of the summer and one of the most popular beers Main St. has produced since setting up shop in its heritage-building home in Mount Pleasant almost eight years ago.

“We were blown away by the response to this beer last year, so it was a no-brainer to bring it back again. The thirsty folk have spoken,” says Main St. Brewing Co-Owner Nigel Pike. “We’re also thrilled that we’ll be able to grab a hot dog, enjoy a couple pints of Hula and catch a Nooner at the ’Nat again this summer. After two seasons without baseball, we can’t wait to cheer on the boys again.”

Hula Hula Tropical Milkshake Sour will be available in the Main St. tap room and in 473-ml single cans and four-packs in its retail store next door starting this Friday, March 4 as well as at select BC Liquor stores and private stores such as Blackcomb Liquor Store in Whistler, Vancouver’s Brewery Creek Liquor Store and Broadway Liquor Store, and Outpost Liquor Store in Maple Ridge.

BORN TO BE MILD: MAIN ST. MARKS ‘MARCH MILDNESS’
This March, Main St. Head Brewer Azlan Graves is taking a cue from Seattle’s Machine House Brewery and hosting a month-long ‘March Mildness’ event that showcases and celebrates mild brews for true ale aficionados. Graves and his team will feature a rotating roster of milds including a now-available ‘Calm Before The Storm’ Dark Mild (3.8%/30 IBU), a ‘Yorky Mild’ (3.7%/14 IBU) collaboration with the team at Squamish’s Backcountry Brewing that will debut in mid-March, and guest milds from Main St.’s neighbours at Brassneck Brewery and Langley’s Smuggler’s Trail Caskworks available on hand-pull beer engines in the Main St. tap room while supplies last.

Main St. Brewing
Neighbourhood: Mt. Pleasant
261 East 7th Ave. | WEBSITE
Main St. Brewing Brings Back Smash Hit ‘Hula Hula Tropical Milkshake Sour’
Main St. Brewing Releases Final Two Brews in Spy Themed Series

There are 0 comments

Mt. Pleasant

Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

Snag Your Tickets to Kin Kao Song’s ‘Truffles & Wine Dinner’ Now

If you're on the hunt for ways to indulge in the local truffle harvest (currently at its peak), it doesn't get much better than this one-night-only celebration.

Cool Things We Want / Mt. Pleasant

COOL THINGS WE WANT // To Get Sorted Out With These Japanese Food Sample Containers

These nifty stainless steel containers from renown manufacturing town, Tsubamesanjo, Niigata Prefecture, actually have us excited to get organized.

You Should Know / Mt. Pleasant

How to Familiarize Yourself with Mount Pleasant’s Rich and Little Known History, On Foot

Christine Hagemoen shares a sampling of the many stories haunting this Vancouver neighbourhood, included in her newly published walking guide.

Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

The Whip Restaurant and Bar Scheduled To Pull Its Final Pints on Friday, January 14, 2022

Cody and Clay Allmin have taken over The Whip...given the pedigree and track-record of this team, it's likely that this long-time Mount Pleasant establishment can expect good things.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Hero’s Welcome Set To Open Doors on Main Street This Week

The Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans Club (The Taurus Club) on the corner of Main and 23rd closed doors in 2019 after 71 years in operation. Hospitality industry duo Patryk Drozd (Boxcar) and Simon Fallick (The American) are ready to re-open the club as 'Hero's Welcome'.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Opening Soon: The Crew That Brought Vancouver ‘Published On Main’ Begin Work On A Second Restaurant

Opening Soon: The Crew That Brought Vancouver Critically Acclaimed 'Published On Main' Begin Work On A Second Mount Pleasant Restaurant.

Popular

Heads Up / Commercial Drive

What To Expect At Commercial Drive’s Newest Restaurant: Hānai

Opening doors this week: Chef Tess Bevernage talks about what we can expect to see, taste and feel at Hānai on Commercial Drive.

Opening Soon / North Vancouver

North Van’s Much Anticipated Shaketown Brewery Nears Opening Day

We recently took a tour around Shaketown Brewing (288 Esplanade) and chatted with the team about their brand, their beer and their plans for the brewery.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Opening Soon: ‘Bar Susu’ Popping Up Inside the Old ‘The Whip’ Space, Slated to Open Later This Month

The space at 209 East 6th Ave is already getting a new identity (albeit a temporary one) as a dinner and late night pop-up bar concept from the Published on Main crew.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Opening Soon: Hānai Moves Into The Old Ugly Dumpling Space on Commercial Drive

New restaurant concept, Hānai, is moving into the old Ugly Dumpling location at 1590 Commercial Drive. As the Hānai crew rally together to transform the space, we take a behind-the-scenes look inside…

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Commercial Drive

New Additions to the Caffè La Tana Wine Bar Menu, Now Available

Community News

This March, Add ‘Ocean Wise’ Bay Scallops to Your Shopping List

Community News / West End

No Longer a Ghost Kitchen, ‘Yasma’ Restaurant is Opening for Dine-In

Community News / Downtown

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Launches ‘The Sip, Shuck & Slurp Experience’