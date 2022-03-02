Community News / Downtown

Cibo Trattoria Introduces New Rotating Monthly Menu Inspired by Rustic Regions of Italy

Vancouver, BC | Cibo Trattoria presents a brand new dining experience – La Tavola Completa. This rotating menu features offerings inspired by Italy’s rich cuisine across many different regions. Guests can look forward to a new dining experience from this series each month.

MARCH 2022 – EMILIA-ROMAGNA
Emilia-Romagna is known as one of the richest and developed regions in Europe. Moreover, the culinary tradition of Emilia-Romagna has very old origins, as it is rooted in a tradition that was handed down during the centuries. Cibo Trattoria will be offering an exclusive menu dedicated to this region for the entire month of March, prepared by Executive Chef Jesse Zuber.

For $65 per person, diners can enjoy a multicourse set menu featuring many dishes to choose from. Some of the dishes include Sformatto di Zucca, a squash and cheese souffle starter with balsamic and arugula; Gemeli with Red Wine Sausage Ragu; Veal grilled with lemon, slow roasted cabbage and polenta crumb; and one of three desserts to decide upon.

Reservations can be made by calling 604-602-9570 or booking online.

Cibo Trattoria
Neighbourhood: Downtown
900 Seymour St. | 604-602-9570 | WEBSITE
No Longer a Ghost Kitchen, ‘Yasma’ Restaurant is Opening for Dine-In