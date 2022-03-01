Snag Your Tickets to Kin Kao Song’s ‘Truffles & Wine Dinner’ Now

BC truffle season is at its peak. If you’re on the hunt for ways to indulge, Kin Kao Song is celebrating the local harvest by hosting a special Truffles & Wine Dinner on Sunday, March 20th.

For one night only, Chef Jefferson Alvarez will be taking the lead in the Mount Pleasant restaurant’s kitchen, serving up a multi-course meal featuring Bianchetto truffles from Below the Oaks Farm in Langley – the 10-acre family farm and orchard belonging to Danielle and Trevor Mlinaritsch. (Shout out also to their black German Shepard truffle dog, Otto.)

Tickets ($140 per person) include wine pairings by Song’s sommelier, Anna Victoria, with seatings available from 5-9:30pm. Snag your spot here while you still can!