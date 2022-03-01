Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

Snag Your Tickets to Kin Kao Song’s ‘Truffles & Wine Dinner’ Now

Portrait

BC truffle season is at its peak. If you’re on the hunt for ways to indulge, Kin Kao Song is celebrating the local harvest by hosting a special Truffles & Wine Dinner on Sunday, March 20th.

For one night only, Chef Jefferson Alvarez will be taking the lead in the Mount Pleasant restaurant’s kitchen, serving up a multi-course meal featuring Bianchetto truffles from Below the Oaks Farm in Langley – the 10-acre family farm and orchard belonging to Danielle and Trevor Mlinaritsch. (Shout out also to their black German Shepard truffle dog, Otto.)

Tickets ($140 per person) include wine pairings by Song’s sommelier, Anna Victoria, with seatings available from 5-9:30pm. Snag your spot here while you still can!

Kin Kao Song
Neighbourhood: Mt. Pleasant
317 East Broadway | WEBSITE
Snag Your Tickets to Kin Kao Song’s ‘Truffles & Wine Dinner’ Now
A Sneak Peek Of What You’ll Find On The Menu At Kin Kao Song

There are 0 comments

Mt. Pleasant

Cool Things We Want / Mt. Pleasant

COOL THINGS WE WANT // To Get Sorted Out With These Japanese Food Sample Containers

These nifty stainless steel containers from renown manufacturing town, Tsubamesanjo, Niigata Prefecture, actually have us excited to get organized.

You Should Know / Mt. Pleasant

How to Familiarize Yourself with Mount Pleasant’s Rich and Little Known History, On Foot

Christine Hagemoen shares a sampling of the many stories haunting this Vancouver neighbourhood, included in her newly published walking guide.

Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

The Whip Restaurant and Bar Scheduled To Pull Its Final Pints on Friday, January 14, 2022

Cody and Clay Allmin have taken over The Whip...given the pedigree and track-record of this team, it's likely that this long-time Mount Pleasant establishment can expect good things.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Hero’s Welcome Set To Open Doors on Main Street This Week

The Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans Club (The Taurus Club) on the corner of Main and 23rd closed doors in 2019 after 71 years in operation. Hospitality industry duo Patryk Drozd (Boxcar) and Simon Fallick (The American) are ready to re-open the club as 'Hero's Welcome'.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Opening Soon: The Crew That Brought Vancouver ‘Published On Main’ Begin Work On A Second Restaurant

Opening Soon: The Crew That Brought Vancouver Critically Acclaimed 'Published On Main' Begin Work On A Second Mount Pleasant Restaurant.

Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

Who is ‘Studio Note?’: Catching Up With Founders and Creators, Elina Takahashi and Mandy Chang

Six questions with the brand ahead of the official launch of their candle and wax dipper collection, at Western Front's Toque Craft Fair, Dec. 1-5th.

Popular

Opening Soon / North Vancouver

North Van’s Much Anticipated Shaketown Brewery Nears Opening Day

We recently took a tour around Shaketown Brewing (288 Esplanade) and chatted with the team about their brand, their beer and their plans for the brewery.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Opening Soon: ‘Bar Susu’ Popping Up Inside the Old ‘The Whip’ Space, Slated to Open Later This Month

The space at 209 East 6th Ave is already getting a new identity (albeit a temporary one) as a dinner and late night pop-up bar concept from the Published on Main crew.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

8 Places
Picking Grapes / Main Street

Picking Grapes with Simon Fallick

The co-owner of The American and Hero's Welcome is also part of the team behind the Open Ferment wine pop-up series (and soon-to-be wine fair) - making him a natural choice to field our BC wine-related questions.

Heads Up / Commercial Drive

What To Expect At Commercial Drive’s Newest Restaurant: Hānai

Opening doors this week: Chef Tess Bevernage talks about what we can expect to see, taste and feel at Hānai on Commercial Drive.

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Commercial Drive

What To Expect At Commercial Drive’s Newest Restaurant: Hānai

Opening doors this week: Chef Tess Bevernage talks about what we can expect to see, taste and feel at Hānai on Commercial Drive.

4 Places
Heads Up

WHAT’S ON NOW // Five Art Shows to Check Out Right Now

Kristin Lim shares her selection of not-to-miss exhibitions and local art installations currently on view in and around Vancouver (plus one online).

Heads Up / Hastings Sunrise

Tickets Now On Sale For The Pie Shoppe’s First Natural Wine Makers Tasting and Dinner

Mark March 4-5th on your calendar, for Part 1 of their planned ongoing series featuring natural wines, including two female wine makers (along with food by chef Kovic Prévost).

Heads Up / East Vancouver

Nemesis Announces First ‘Word’ Dinner Series Collaboration, This March

On March 3rd and 4th, Kym Nguyen (formerly, and memorably, of PiDGiN) will be joining 'Word' chefs Mielye and Lina in the kitchen, whipping up a multi-course dinner combining and showcasing their respective Japanese and Colombian culinary influences.