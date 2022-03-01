Get Your Veggie Garden Sorted with UBC Farm’s Online Gardening Workshops

Spring is just around the corner! Still have unrealized aspirations of growing your own vegetables and in need of some extra help? Don’t freak out: the UBC Farm has two online workshops coming up that will get your garden sorted out for this Spring and many Springs to come…

First up, on Thursday, March 3rd, Veggie Gardening 101 is a two-hour-long introduction to gardening that will ease inspired (and frustrated) beginner gardeners alike into growing your own organic veggies by covering all of the must know topics, including: “Soil care basics, planting (from seed and transplanting), watering, fertility, harvesting, plant health, troubleshooting, and information about the most common vegetable plant families and what they need to thrive.” More details and a link to registration can be found here.

The following week, on March 10th, step your gardening goals up a notch by signing up for the Starting Your Own Seedlings workshop, which will set you up with the know-how to build your own seedling situation. Details and registration here.

Both online classes are live (and unrecorded) and are taught by experienced former farmer and educator, Mik Turje. The cost is only $18 per workshop – a small investment to hook yourself up with such valuable info. Sign up now and mark your calendar!