This March, Add ‘Ocean Wise’ Bay Scallops to Your Shopping List

Vancouver, BC | Each month the Ocean Wise Seafood Program picks one seasonal item and explains what makes it a smart choice for seafood-lovers. In this edition, we focus on what to seek out during the month of March…

Which seafood do you currently recommend?

Scallops – Bay, (Argopectens irradians), farmed, off bottom culture.

What makes this particular item Ocean Wise?

Off-bottom culture is when scallops are grown in suspended cages or bags that make no contact with the seafloor and thus have little to no environmental impact to the surrounding environment. This can increase water quality at the farm site through removal of excess nutrients and phytoplankton so the farming of this species does not require any additional feed or fish oil, further reducing its environmental impact. Scallops are filter feeders and survive off nutrients naturally found in the water columns and are one of the few sources of zero-input protein!

Where to find them:

Check out the Ocean Wise Seafood partner map for an Ocean Wise partner near you!

What is Sustainable Seafood?

Ocean Wise Seafood® recommends both farmed and wild seafood options that follow these criteria:

1. Harvesting that ensures healthy and resilient stocks and populations.
2. Effective and adaptive management.
3. Limited negative impacts on habitats and other species.

About the Ocean Wise Seafood Program | The Ocean Wise Seafood Program, founded in 2005, was created to make it easy for everyone to choose sustainable seafood. With over 750 partners in more than 3,000 locations across Canada, we can all do our part to protect the long-term health of our oceans, lakes and rivers. Thanks to our national team of scientists as well as a global network of experts, our recommendations are based on the most up-to-date science.

