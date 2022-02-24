Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Launches ‘The Sip, Shuck & Slurp Experience’

The Goods from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market

Vancouver, BC | Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market has recently launched The Sip, Shuck & Slurp Experience, an evening of oysters and wine tasting. Enjoy a fun, interactive and educational evening all about oysters. This includes a guided oyster tasting with beverage pairings, a one-on-one shucking lesson and raw bar snacks prepared by Executive Chef Tommy Shorthouse.

The Sip, Shuck & Slurp Experience is guided by Fanny Bay’s skilled and knowledgable oyster shuckers and beverage experts. This package includes:

Welcome Rose Prosecco. Chef Tommy’s Raw Bar Trio: Mussels Escabeche, Tuna Tartare and Grilled Octopus. Guided oyster tasting from coast to coast with curated beer and wine pairings. Oyster shucking lesson with 6 oysters for each person to shuck and a knife to take home to hone your new oyster skills.

$100 per person, minimum 2 people. To book, please email calvins@fannybayoysters.com