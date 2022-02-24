Community News / Downtown

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Launches ‘The Sip, Shuck & Slurp Experience’

Portrait

The Goods from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market

Vancouver, BC | Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market has recently launched The Sip, Shuck & Slurp Experience, an evening of oysters and wine tasting. Enjoy a fun, interactive and educational evening all about oysters. This includes a guided oyster tasting with beverage pairings, a one-on-one shucking lesson and raw bar snacks prepared by Executive Chef Tommy Shorthouse.

The Sip, Shuck & Slurp Experience is guided by Fanny Bay’s skilled and knowledgable oyster shuckers and beverage experts. This package includes:

Welcome Rose Prosecco.

Chef Tommy’s Raw Bar Trio: Mussels Escabeche, Tuna Tartare and Grilled Octopus.

Guided oyster tasting from coast to coast with curated beer and wine pairings.

Oyster shucking lesson with 6 oysters for each person to shuck and a knife to take home to hone your new oyster skills.

$100 per person, minimum 2 people. To book, please email calvins@fannybayoysters.com

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
762 Cambie St. | 778-379-9510 | WEBSITE
Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Launches ‘The Sip, Shuck & Slurp Experience’
Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Writes Recipes for True Romance This Valentine’s Day

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Opening Soon / Downtown

Opening Soon: Cantina 189

Marcelo Ramirez and Tara Davies team up to open Cantina 189, a cocktail-forward bar with small plates and a sexy glow slated to open in March, 2022.

Heads Up / Downtown

Check Out Alex Morrison’s New Exhibition, Opening at the CAG This Friday

Mushrooms, furniture, and patterns proliferate in Nooks and Corners, on display Jan. 28th to May 1st, 2022.

10 Places
Picking Grapes / Downtown

Picking Grapes with Tim Butt

The Wine Director for Hy's Steakhouse in Vancouver applies his expertise to our wine-related questions.

3 Places
Downtown

Three To See, December 2021

Cinephile Ken Tsui provides a synopsis of his picks for the best three films to see in Vancouver theatres this month.

10 Places
Picking Grapes / Downtown

Picking Grapes with Sam Jonnery

The France-born Sommelier at Gotham Steakhouse & Bar shares his seasonal and perennial wine picks, insight and expertise...

Opening Soon / Downtown

Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ To Open Doors This Weekend.

Take a look inside the new restaurant from Au Comptoir's Maxime Bettili.

Popular

Opening Soon / North Vancouver

Opening Soon: North Van’s Much Anticipated “New Old” Brewery Nears Opening Day

We recently took a tour around Shaketown Brewing (288 Esplanade) and chatted with the team about their brand, their beer and their plans for the brewery.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Opening Soon: Hānai Moves Into The Old Ugly Dumpling Space on Commercial Drive

New restaurant concept, Hānai, is moving into the old Ugly Dumpling location at 1590 Commercial Drive. As the Hānai crew rally together to transform the space, we take a behind-the-scenes look inside…

8 Places
Picking Grapes / Main Street

Picking Grapes with Simon Fallick

The co-owner of The American and Hero's Welcome is also part of the team behind the Open Ferment wine pop-up series (and soon-to-be wine fair) - making him a natural choice to field our BC wine-related questions.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 20 // Fresh Headlines From the Vancouver’s Food + Drink Scene

Scout's bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

Previous
TRACK & FOOD // BBC Food Journalist Dan Saladino on His New Book, Eating To Extinction
Next
Relais & Châteaux ‘Sonora Resort’ is Hiring Chefs, Servers, and a Sommelier

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / West End

No Longer a Ghost Kitchen, ‘Yasma’ Restaurant is Opening for Dine-In

Community News / Strathcona

VV Tapas Lounge Announces New Lunch Service, Weekly Live Music

Community News / Downtown

Miku Announces Limited-Time Kaiseki Tasting Menu, Highlighting Japan’s Most Awarded Wagyu

Community News / The Okanagan

Mission Hill Family Estate Presents New Spring Dining Experiences