Mission Hill Family Estate Presents New Spring Dining Experiences

Portrait

The Goods from Mission Hill Family Estate

West Kelowna, BC | Mission Hill Family Estate – Canada’s only five-time winner of Winery of the Year awards – has attracted international acclaim for its exceptional wines, each of which offers a singular expression of the unique terroir that is the Okanagan Valley.

Mission Hill is also renowned for its dining experiences, which provide not only an unforgettable showcase of the region’s incredible culinary bounty, but of how that bounty pairs with its wines.

In the weeks to come, Mission Hill offers three new themed dinners on its breathtaking estate, prepared for you and a limited number of guests by Executive Chef Patrick Gayler and the winery’s gifted culinary team.

Chef’s Dinner Series: Ocean Wise Seafood
February 26
Sustainable seafood and sustainably made wines come together in this celebration of earth-friendly ingredients, producers and suppliers. Savour inventive preparations of best-quality halibut, salmon, side-stripe shrimp and much more. Each of the four courses (plus pre-dinner bites) is accompanied by a different selection from the Mission Hill cellars.
Saturday, Feb. 26. $199 per guest. View the complete menu and purchase tickets here.

Chef’s Dinner Series: A Taste of the Terrace
March 11 + 12
Executive Chef Patrick Gayler and the Mission Hill culinary brigade present a four-course, wine-paired dinner party around a delicious (and ever-changing) theme. This early-access event showcases signature dishes, past guest favourites, and a special preview of new seasonal plates from the winery’s acclaimed Terrace Restaurant prior to its spring reopening. As well as an extraordinary meal and live entertainment, Chef will share the history of a dish and provide a take-home recipe package (including a video-tutorial link and wine recommendations) so you can recreate it at home!
Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12. $199 per guest (up to 6 guests per group; 19 years and older). Purchase tickets here.

Winemaker’s Dinner: A Taste of Spring
March 25 + 26
Celebrate the long-awaited arrival of this season of renewal with an elegant dinner event showcasing everything that makes spring in the Okanagan so special. Mission Hill Winemaker Corrie Krehbiel, Executive Chef Patrick Gayler and Iconic Wineries of British Columbia General Manager Graham Nordin are your hosts, guiding you through the constant craft of Okanagan microclimate winemaking and the art of truly local cuisine. A welcome reception sets the stage for five decadent wine-paired courses that highlight local farms and producers, as well as Mission Hill’s first new wine releases of 2022.
Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26. $249 per guest (up to 6 guests per group; 19 years and older). Purchase tickets here.

Mission Hill Family Estate
Region: The Okanagan
1730 Mission Hill Road, West Kelowna | 250-768-7611
