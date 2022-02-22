Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

‘Farmer’s Apprentice’ and ‘Grapes and Soda’ Seeking an Experienced, Passionate Cook

Vancouver, BC | Farmer’s Apprentice and Grapes and Soda are looking for a full-time cook to join our small team. Applicants should have 3-4 years experience as a cook and a passion for working with seasonal produce and ethically sourced proteins.

Candidates with experience in ordering, inventory management and supplier relationships are desired. This role is best suited to career-driven individuals with a strong work ethic, who thrive working as part of a team to collaborate on dish creation, as well as to nurture each other’s personal development and growth. Duties and responsibilities include kitchen supply acquisition and assisting the chef in managing kitchen operations.

Please send your resume in confidence to alden@farmersapprentice.ca.

Farmer's Apprentice
Neighbourhood: South Granville
1529 West 6th | 604-620-2070 | WEBSITE
Grapes & Soda
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1537 West 6th Ave. | 604-336-2456 | WEBSITE
