Day Manager Sought for ‘Collective Goods’ Team

The Goods from Collective Goods Bistro & Grocer

Vancouver, BC | Collective Goods is about to open for lunch service and is looking to fill a full-time Day Manager role. We are looking for value-driven team members who understand that safe spaces, teamwork, and a growth mindset create great working environments. We are looking for an experienced hospitality professional who wants to grow their career and is seeking daytime hours. Candidates should have a good understanding of wine and beverage and a keen interest in food and hospitality. Efficient time management and clear communication skills are important, but we are mostly looking for good people who care about what they do.

Full-time salary and benefits are included.

Contact antonio@collectivehospitality.ca to set up an interview. Please include a resume and interview availability. We’re looking forward to meeting you!