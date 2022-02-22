Opportunity Knocks / East Vancouver

Day Manager Sought for ‘Collective Goods’ Team

Portrait

The Goods from Collective Goods Bistro & Grocer

Vancouver, BC | Collective Goods is about to open for lunch service and is looking to fill a full-time Day Manager role. We are looking for value-driven team members who understand that safe spaces, teamwork, and a growth mindset create great working environments. We are looking for an experienced hospitality professional who wants to grow their career and is seeking daytime hours. Candidates should have a good understanding of wine and beverage and a keen interest in food and hospitality. Efficient time management and clear communication skills are important, but we are mostly looking for good people who care about what they do.

Full-time salary and benefits are included.

Contact antonio@collectivehospitality.ca to set up an interview. Please include a resume and interview availability. We’re looking forward to meeting you!

Collective Goods
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
3532 Commercial St.
Day Manager Sought for ‘Collective Goods’ Team
‘Collective Goods’ Neighbourhood Bistro and Grocer Now Open for Dinner

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

8 Places
Picking Grapes / Main Street

Picking Grapes with Simon Fallick

The co-owner of The American and Hero's Welcome is also part of the team behind the Open Ferment wine pop-up series (and soon-to-be wine fair) - making him a natural choice to field our BC wine-related questions.

Heads Up / Hastings Sunrise

Tickets Now On Sale For The Pie Shoppe’s First Natural Wine Makers Tasting and Dinner

Mark March 4-5th on your calendar, for Part 1 of their planned ongoing series featuring natural wines, including two female wine makers (along with food by chef Kovic Prévost).

Track and Food / Main Street

TRACK & FOOD // Simon Fallick and Patryk Drozd On Opening a New Bar And Maintaining a Legacy

Fallick and Drozd have already experienced the ups and downs of opening and then running a bar together (they co-own The American), so listening to their stories about how and why they took over the once extremely popular Taurus Veterans Club on Main Street left me elated.

Heads Up / East Vancouver

Nemesis Announces First ‘Word’ Dinner Series Collaboration, This March

On March 3rd and 4th, Kym Nguyen (formerly, and memorably, of PiDGiN) will be joining 'Word' chefs Mielye and Lina in the kitchen, whipping up a multi-course dinner combining and showcasing their respective Japanese and Colombian culinary influences.

Heads Up / Fraserhood

Chef Alvaro Montes De Oca is Serving Up Mexican Food at Ubuntu Canteen

Chef Alvaro Montes De Oca introduced tamales onto the menu at Ubuntu during lockdown and, ever since then, they have been making a regular appearance. If you can, pay a visit to Ubuntu over the next few weeks to try all of Montes De Oca's menu.

Heads Up / Chinatown

Get On Board the Next ‘Will Travel for Food’ Flight to Hong Kong, Feb. 26th

The Dessert Club's fourth pop-up will be transporting diners abroad via an immersive evening of eating, drinking and art, in the festively decorated Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden.

Popular

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Opening Soon: Hānai Moves Into The Old Ugly Dumpling Space on Commercial Drive

New restaurant concept, Hānai, is moving into the old Ugly Dumpling location at 1590 Commercial Drive. As the Hānai crew rally together to transform the space, we take a behind-the-scenes look inside…

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 20 // Fresh Headlines From the Vancouver’s Food + Drink Scene

Scout's bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

8 Places
Picking Grapes / Main Street

Picking Grapes with Simon Fallick

The co-owner of The American and Hero's Welcome is also part of the team behind the Open Ferment wine pop-up series (and soon-to-be wine fair) - making him a natural choice to field our BC wine-related questions.

97 Places
Restaurant Graveyard

Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

With the help of many diners and restaurant industry veterans, we bring you this growing token of remembrance!

Previous
Miku Announces Limited-Time Kaiseki Tasting Menu, Highlighting Japan’s Most Awarded Wagyu
Next
VV Tapas Lounge Announces New Lunch Service, Weekly Live Music

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

‘Farmer’s Apprentice’ and ‘Grapes and Soda’ Seeking an Experienced, Passionate Cook

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Sonora Resort Now Hiring for the 2022 Season

Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Main Street’s ‘Tocador’ Restaurant Seeks Experienced Bartender and Servers

Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

General Manager Sought for Railtown Restaurant, Belgard Kitchen