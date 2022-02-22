COOL THINGS WE WANT // To Get Sorted Out With These Japanese Food Sample Containers

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

We’re seriously dorking out over these Japanese Food Sample Containers, currently available from Mount Pleasant lifestyle shop, Itsumo. The containers are part of their ‘Made in Tsubamesanjo’ collection (truthfully, we want it all), highlighting an assortment of household accessories from Tsubamesanjo, Niigata Prefecture – a town in Japan that’s apparently renown for its metal processing, state-of-the-art manufacturing methods and traditional craftsmanship.

The nifty stainless steel containers are available in two shapes and sizes – square ($135) and rectangle ($230) – and are touted for their safety, strength and durability, making them ideal for sorting and storing bits of food and pantry items. Bonus points for their sleek look. Time to get organized!

The full ‘Made in Tsubamesanjo’ collection will be sticking around in store and online until March 6th. Check it out here.

Why we care: We know that it takes a lot of guts, hard work and sacrifice to run a small business, and we give big props to Itsumo’s owner Natsumi Akatsuka. Her shop’s selection of exclusively made-in-Japan housewares is everything we aspire to live with. Itsumo’s emphasis on functionality, timelessness, quality and craft, are values that we respect and want to invest in. We think that more people should.