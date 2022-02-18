Sonora Resort Now Hiring for the 2022 Season

The Goods from Sonora Resort
Vancouver, BC | Join our world class team at Sonora Resort. Sonora has a reputation for excellence which is deeply rooted in the Relais & Châteaux brand, the unique character of our pristine property and charm of our world-class team. Our company culture is one of service, stewardship and family values.
We are looking for talented, passionate professionals to join us in delivering exceptional service for our guests.
Seasonal Opportunities Openings:
Tyee Restaurant
– Sous Chef
– Tournant
– Chef de Partie (Garde Manger, Saucier, Tapas, Lunch and Hot Appetizers)
– Pastry Chef
– Pastry Sous Chef
– Pastry Assistant
– Breakfast Cook
– Dishwashing Stewards
Other Culinary
– Staff Kitchen Sous Chef
– Staff Kitchen Stewards
Tyee Dining Room
– Sommelier
– Dining Room Supervisors
– Fine Dining Servers
– Bartenders
Housekeeping
– Housekeepers
– Night Janitors
Island Currents Spa
– Spa Supervisor
– Spa Practitioners w/yoga
– Esthetician/Spa Practitioner
Marine Operations
– Eco Tour Guides
– Fishing Guides
– Dock Supervisor
– Dock Hands
Other
– Reservations Coordinator (based in North Richmond)
View all openings and job descriptions here: https://sonoraresort.com/page/careers/.
To apply: Email your resume and cover letter to careers@sonoraresort.com and Indicate in the subject line which department(s) you are most interested applying to.
Employees enjoy complimentary single bedroom lodging in Sonora Employee Accommodation and complimentary meals, snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages from our Employee Kitchen.
Note: As a term of employment, all employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Proof of vaccination is required.
There are 0 comments