Sonora Resort Now Hiring for the 2022 Season

Portrait

The Goods from Sonora Resort

Vancouver, BC | Join our world class team at Sonora Resort. Sonora has a reputation for excellence which is deeply rooted in the Relais & Châteaux brand, the unique character of our pristine property and charm of our world-class team. Our company culture is one of service, stewardship and family values.

We are looking for talented, passionate professionals to join us in delivering exceptional service for our guests.

Seasonal Opportunities Openings:

Tyee Restaurant
– Sous Chef
– Tournant
– Chef de Partie (Garde Manger, Saucier, Tapas, Lunch and Hot Appetizers)
– Pastry Chef
– Pastry Sous Chef
– Pastry Assistant
– Breakfast Cook
– Dishwashing Stewards

Other Culinary
– Staff Kitchen Sous Chef
– Staff Kitchen Stewards

Tyee Dining Room
– Sommelier
– Dining Room Supervisors
– Fine Dining Servers
– Bartenders

Housekeeping
– Housekeepers
– Night Janitors

Island Currents Spa
– Spa Supervisor
– Spa Practitioners w/yoga
– Esthetician/Spa Practitioner

Marine Operations
– Eco Tour Guides
– Fishing Guides
– Dock Supervisor
– Dock Hands

Other
– Reservations Coordinator (based in North Richmond)

View all openings and job descriptions here: https://sonoraresort.com/page/careers/.

To apply: Email your resume and cover letter to careers@sonoraresort.com and Indicate in the subject line which department(s) you are most interested applying to.

Employees enjoy complimentary single bedroom lodging in Sonora Employee Accommodation and complimentary meals, snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages from our Employee Kitchen.

Note: As a term of employment, all employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Proof of vaccination is required.

Sonora Resort
Region: The Islands
Sonora Island | 604-233-0460 | WEBSITE
