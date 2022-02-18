Main Street’s ‘Tocador’ Restaurant Seeks Experienced Bartender and Servers

The Goods from Tocador

Vancouver, BC | Tocador on Main Street is looking to grow our team, as we gear up for a busy spring and summer and prepare for patio season! We are on the hunt for part time/full time servers and a full time cocktail bartender.

If you are interested in joining our friendly family, then please send your resume and cover letter to hola@tocador.ca. Compensation will depend on the position and will be discussed during interviews.

Requirements:

A minimum of two years experience

Availability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays

Strong work ethic, a positive attitude, and desire to learn and grow

Attention to detail

Strong verbal and written English communication skills

Application deadline: 2022-03-05

We are an equal opportunity employer and consider all qualified applicants equally without regard to race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran status, or disability status.