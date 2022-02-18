Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Main Street’s ‘Tocador’ Restaurant Seeks Experienced Bartender and Servers

Vancouver, BC | Tocador on Main Street is looking to grow our team, as we gear up for a busy spring and summer and prepare for patio season! We are on the hunt for part time/full time servers and a full time cocktail bartender.

If you are interested in joining our friendly family, then please send your resume and cover letter to hola@tocador.ca. Compensation will depend on the position and will be discussed during interviews.

Requirements:

A minimum of two years experience
Availability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays
Strong work ethic, a positive attitude, and desire to learn and grow
Attention to detail
Strong verbal and written English communication skills

Application deadline: 2022-03-05

We are an equal opportunity employer and consider all qualified applicants equally without regard to race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran status, or disability status.

Tocador
Neighbourhood: Main Street
2610 Main St. | 604-620-2433 | WEBSITE
