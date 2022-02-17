BC Hospitality Charity Scholarship Program Now Accepting Applications

The Goods from the BC Hospitality Foundation

Vancouver, BC | The BC Hospitality Foundation (BCHF) is pleased to announce it is now accepting applications for the scholarships it administers. The deadline for most scholarship submissions is March 31, 2022.

The BCHF is best known as the only charity in Canada that raises funds to support hospitality and tourism workers facing financial crisis due to a serious health condition experienced by themselves or a family member. In addition, the organization administers a scholarship program to foster the development of the next generation of hospitality industry workers and leaders.

In 2022, the BCHF scholarship program will be the largest ever, at over $65,000, and there are new scholarships dedicated exclusively to supporting members of underrepresented groups such as First Nations and members of the LGBT2Q+ community. All applicants must be committed to working in British Columbia for at least the next two years.

Applications will be accepted for the following:

More than 15 x Culinary Scholarships for students starting or currently enrolled in culinary courses. Support by the Chefs’ Table Society of BC.

10 x Wine Business Professional Scholarships for hospitality workers expanding their wine knowledge. Previously named Sommelier Scholarship, we hope this will attract more retail workers to apply as well as frontline staff.

8 X BC WISE (Wine Industry Scholarship and Education Fund) Scholarships for students enrolled in programs such as winemaking, viticulture, or wine business executive.

2 x Food & Beverage Professional Scholarships for students enrolled in or applying for food and beverage courses.

2 x Spirits Education Scholarships for individuals pursuing a career in bartending, distilling and/or spirits related businesses. Deadline to apply is March 1, 2022.

1 each of Indigenous and LGBT2Q+ Scholarships for Indigenous and LGBT2Q+ hospitality workers who want to increase their knowledge of the food and beverage, hospitality and/or tourism field through education.

Nancy More Award Scholarship – awarded to a student who self-identifies as female or is a member of an underrepresented community pursuing a career in brewing. Presented by the BC Craft Brewers Guild, the recipient is selected by a selection committee at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Brewing and Brewery Operations Program.

Several Hospitality Scholarships for students currently enrolled in hospitality management post-secondary programs. Winners are nominated by their schools.

Special Event Management Scholarship at BCIT. Winner is nominated by their instructors.

Several Legacy Scholarships:

Chef Kristofer Bihis Scholarship

Chef Nik Lim Scholarship

Chef Valerie Soon Scholarship

Greg King Scholarship for students enrolled at the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts

Wine Legacy Scholarship in Memory of Terry Threlfall

BCIT Graphic Arts Scholarship in Memory of Emily Sheane for a BCIT student studying Graphic Design while supporting themselves working in tourism and hospitality

For details on eligibility, and to apply, please visit https://bchospitalityfoundation.com/scholarships/.