Opportunity Knocks / Commercial Drive

Havana on The Drive Seeks New General Manager

Portrait

The Goods from Havana

Vancouver, BC | Havana on Commercial Drive is looking for its next General Manager. With over 25 years of history as a staple on The Drive, Havana is looking for a dynamic leader to take on and drive this unique business – which includes several micro businesses within it, and continues to grow. With its diverse offering of Latin inspired food and drink across Brunch, Lunch and Dinner, Havana also boasts one of the best (year round) patios in the city, along with a vibrant 45 seat Theatre that hosts nearly 500 productions annually.

YOU
Dynamic leader, people developer, amazing host with a “guest first” mindset. Fun, energetic, positive and personable with a proven track record of driving sales in a profitable environment. Ideally, be able to provide an example of people you’ve developed in your career. Demonstrate an understanding of financial statements.

US
Our group began as Vancouver Urban Winery which evolved into Belgard Kitchen and Settlement Brewing. We added Havana to our portfolio in late 2017 and are working on our next restaurant ventures as we speak. Our businesses are growing and we’d love to add someone great to the family.

THE ROLE
Skills and Qualifications:
– 3-5 years experience in a restaurant management position in a high volume setting
– Knowledge of driving sales and meeting financial goals
– Results driven individual with demonstrated record of prior success
– Excellent interpersonal skills with guests and employees
– Ability to motivate FOH and BOH team through personal leadership
– Critical thinker with problem-solving skills
– Experience in event planning

Role and Responsibilities:
– Manage and oversee entire restaurant operations
– Deliver superior guest service while ensuring satisfaction
– Nurture a positive work environment and build on existing culture
– Develop and Maintaining Budgets
– Organize and supervise shifts
– Manage and lead management team/employees
– Hire all positions
– Train and evaluate staff performance
– Implement innovative strategies to improve productivity and sales
– Manage restaurant supplies
– Estimate consumption, Forecast requirements and maintain inventory

Please email in a resume and cover letter to info@havanavancouver.com.

All positions at Havana Vancouver are open to any and every member of the community. Folks of all racial backgrounds and gender identities (LGBTQIA+) are encouraged to apply.

Havana
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1212 Commercial Dr. | 604-253-9119 | WEBSITE
