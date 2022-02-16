General Manager Sought for Railtown Restaurant, Belgard Kitchen

The Goods from Belgard Kitchen

Vancouver, BC | Belgard Kitchen is one of three manufacturing brands within the Settlement Building, located at 55 Dunlevy Ave in Railtown, sharing the space with Settlement Brewing and Vancouver Urban Winery. We offer three different services: Weekday Lunch, Weekend Brunch, and Dinner seven nights a week. Our evening service focuses on share plates served tapas style, fostering an environment where people can enjoy multiple dishes and experience the full menu. As a brewery and a winery, we highlight our fresh craft beer made on site and BC VQA wine on tap, with 9 beer taps and 34 wine taps.

YOU

Dynamic leader, people developer, amazing host with guest first mindset. Fun, energetic, positive and personable with a proven track record of driving sales in a profitable environment. Ideally, be able to provide an example of people you’ve developed in your career. Demonstrate an understanding of financial statements.

US

Our group began as Vancouver Urban Winery which evolved into Belgard Kitchen and Settlement Brewing. We added Havana on Commercial Drive to our portfolio in late 2017 and are working on our next restaurant ventures as we speak. Our businesses are growing and we’d love to add someone great to the family.

THE ROLE

Skills and Qualifications:

– 3-5 years experience in a restaurant management position in a high volume setting

– Knowledge of driving sales and meeting financial goals

– Results driven individual with demonstrated record of prior success

– Excellent interpersonal skills with guests and employees

– Ability to motivate FOH and BOH team through personal leadership

– Critical thinker with problem-solving skills

– Experience in event planning

Role and Responsibilities:

– Manage and oversee entire restaurant operations

– Deliver superior guest service while ensuring satisfaction

– Nurture a positive work environment and build on existing culture

– Develop and Maintaining Budgets

– Organize and supervise shifts

– Manage and lead management team/employees

– Hire all positions

– Train and evaluate staff performance

– Implement innovative strategies to improve productivity and sales

– Manage restaurant supplies

– Estimate consumption, Forecast requirements and maintain inventory

Please email in a resume and cover letter to info@belgardkitchen.com.

All positions at Belgard Kitchen and the Settlement Building are open to any and every member of the community. Folks of all racial backgrounds and gender identities (LGBTQIA+) are encouraged to apply.